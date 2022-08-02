3rd Street Reconditioning Project Meeting

Read on kdal610.com
Possible Line 5 Oil Spill Investigated
ASHLAND, WI (KDAL) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is assisting in an investigation regarding oil contaminated soil discovered by a contractor south of Ashland. The suspected contamination was along Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline near the Old Airport Road and Holmes Road. Enbridge told the...
Water Advisory At Gooseberry Falls State Park
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Health has placed a Water Contact Not Recommended Advisory for the Gooseberry Falls State Park beach. Water testing this week showed elevated E. coli bacteria levels that indicates the possible presence of fecal contamination. The beach is located below the restroom...
New Baby Monkey Arrives At Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – There is a new addition to the troop of Angolan Colobus monkeys at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. The baby monkey was discovered by a zookeeper on July 11th clinging to its mother, Kero. The baby’s name and gender will be revealed on Thursday...
