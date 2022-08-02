Read on fernandinaobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Zamir White, Jarrett Stidham Impress in First Game With RaidersFlurrySportsJacksonville, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown
President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
Jacksonville father and son plead guilty to defrauding the IRS of $5.6 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The father-and-son owners of two construction firms in Jacksonville have pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service. They also admitted to employing workers who were not legal in the U.S. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez,...
floridianpress.com
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Former pastors accuse Jacksonville church of taking ‘cult-like position’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former pastors of Celebration Church accused the church of “taking a cult-like position” on an issue of their church membership in their latest court filing. The pastors also accuse the church of violating their rights to religious freedom. Stovall and Kerri Weems are...
residentnews.net
New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville
Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
Lawsuits allege local hospital knew of and ignored surgeon’s impairments and botched surgeries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former patients of a well-known local surgeon have filed suits against him. Those suits not only allege Dr. David Heekin made medical errors because of mental and physical impairments, but they also claimed the hospital where he worked was aware of the issues. >>> STREAM ACTION...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: As fence company owner jailed on fraud charges, customers looking for money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville fence company is behind bars on fraud charges after a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation. Customers accuse 63-year-old Glen Northrup of collecting deposits for fence projects and never doing the work. According to the arrest warrant, at least seven victims were identified who...
Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week. Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling. Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres...
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
Fractures, ruptured tendons and death: Jacksonville surgeon faces hundreds of lawsuits due to alleged mistakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a related report. Documents from a wrongful death lawsuit shed new light on the alleged malpractice of a Jacksonville doctor who NBC reported has caused "hundreds of injuries" and is the subject of 350 lawsuits, with 100 more expected by the end of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Acquittal motions for father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery denied by judge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report) A federal judge has denied motions to acquit the federal hate crimes charges for Travis and Gregory McMichael in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In a 27-page court order filed Thursday, Judge Lisa Godbey Wood writes, "because...
Jacksonville fence company owner arrested, charged with fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Glen Northrup, 63, appeared in court Thursday, charged with conspiracy to commit organized fraud. Northrup's bond was set at $20,003 wth his next court date scheduled for August 25. He was been placed under arrest Tuesday. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Small agency, big results: Jacksonville Beach police applaud efforts to get illegal guns off streets
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith says his small agency has seized more illegal guns than almost any other agency in Northeast Florida. It’s part of his push to make the coastal community safer. Since he took over as the top cop in...
Employees walk out over poor conditions at Jacksonville child care center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School and summer camp are in session, but people at Happy Acres Ranch are not happy. Employees of the Jacksonville child care center have accused the facility of poor working conditions and received complaints from parents for lack of communication. Despite the accusations, the facility is...
Memorial services announced for Tasheka ‘TySheeks’ Young
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community will get a chance to honor the life of local mother and former DJ Tasheka “TySheeks” Young. Young was known by many as “TySheeks.” She previously worked for POWER 106.1, which is owned by Action News Jax parent company Cox Media Group.
News4Jax.com
UF Health employee says he recently learned he’s been overpaid $1K following December cyberattack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health employees are continuing to deal with the fallout of a cyberattack on the hospital’s payroll vendor, which happened back in December. Whereas some employees were underpaid after the attack, some were overpaid, and now UF Health is looking to get that money back.
First Coast News
'Have mercy on Greg:' Wife of one of men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery writes letter to judge asking for leniency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney for one of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, and convicted of federal hate crimes in his death, is asking the judge to be lenient when sentencing him Monday. Gregory McMichael's attorney, A.J. Balbo, filed a motion earlier this week asking the judge...
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
Comments / 0