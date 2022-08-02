ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Biden taps ex-Jacksonville Mayor Brown

President Joe Biden nominated former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board, the White House announced Wednesday. STORY: TODAY: Action News Jax Family Focus ‘Tools for School’ supply drive. Brown was elected in 2011 as Jacksonville’s first Black mayor and served one term....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridianpress.com

Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael

Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville

Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
