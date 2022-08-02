Heat Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Koochiching; North St. Louis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Koochiching County through 1030 PM CDT At 955 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pelland, or near International Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near International Falls around 1005 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rainy Lake West and Rainy Lake East. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO