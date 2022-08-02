Read on www.mashed.com
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon
Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees
McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
Walmart pulling baked goods off shelves in all 50 states over health hazard – see the full list of treats
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers
Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
I tried four sandwiches on Subway's newly revamped menu, and now I think the chain is finally turning things around
Subway just introduced a new menu with 12 sandwiches designed to be ordered as-is, without customization. The menu is a departure from Subway's historical emphasis on customization. This was my best Subway experience, and I think it shows a bright future for the chain.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.
Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake
McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
