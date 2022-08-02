ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
shefinds

McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!

McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Greyson F

World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

Award winning friend chicken is coming to town.Shardar Tarikul Islam/Unsplash. When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees

McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
Mashed

Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch

From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
Mashed

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
Mashed

The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake

McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
