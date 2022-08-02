Pinpoint Weather: Midweek heat builds across region

Read on www.wfxrtv.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Stormy pattern for the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like temperatures are sticking around Southwest and Central Virginia, but there are also more storm chances in the forecast. Friday will start dry with variably cloudy skies overhead. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 60s and into the lower 70s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the very warm 80s and lower 90s. A front will stall over the Ohio Valley, allowing southerly flow to bring more moisture into Virginia. The heat and humidity will give the region a chance for scattered p.m. showers and storms.
Pinpoint Weather: Hot Thursday, storm chances rise
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another hot day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, rain chances will increase into the weekend. Pockets of fog may impact the Thursday morning commute. Otherwise, the day will start rain free and muggy. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s. By the afternoon, it will be hot with highs in the mid-80s and lower 90s. With this heat in the forecast, it’s important to stay cool and safe! Remember to take breaks, dress accordingly, and drink plenty of water. Listen to your body: if you feel overheated or sick, try to rest in a cool area.
Pinpoint Weather: Hot and humid, storms off and on
A ridge of high pressure in the western Atlantic will be the main feature responsible for providing us with rainy and stormy weather over the weekend. Starting Thursday, the flow around the high will tap into some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and bring it into the Commonwealth. High...
Multiple road closures due to Steppin’ Out Festival in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The annual Steppin’ Out Festival has returned to Blacksburg, and town officials are reminding drivers of the changes in traffic from the event Saturday. Multiple roads are closed and detours have been set up to guide traffic throughout the duration of the festival. Event...
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: Franklin County Eagles. Questions at quarterback as Liberty Flames begin …. Tax-free weekend helps to ‘load the bus’ with school …...
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Northside Vikings
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- We are three weeks away from the start of the high school football season. Time now for our latest Friday Night Blitz preview. We take a look at the Northside Vikings.
Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the Commonwealth
Giggles the bus made a stop at the WFXR News station to share its farm-to-bus creations. Giggles the Bus serves up vegan/paleo options across the …. Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe …. Tax-free weekend helps to ‘load the bus’ with school …. Chasing a Championship:...
Communities filling buses with school supplies across SW Virginia
(WFXR) — With the Commonwealth’s Sales Tax Holiday underway, school districts and community organizations around southwest Virginia are teaming up to collect busloads of supplies for students in need. For example, Roanoke County Public Schools, Roanoke City Public Schools, Salem City Public Schools, and Craig County Public Schools...
Tractor-trailer fire cleared on I-81N near exit 140 in Roanoke Co.
UPDATE 4:53 a.m. (8/5/22): VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire has been cleared in Roanoke County, allowing crews to reopen all northbound lanes on I-81. — ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers can expect several miles of delays due to a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 North in Roanoke County. The...
What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice says the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with I-81 in Virginia.
How long does it take to rebuild after natural disasters?
There are many ways a disaster can affect a community's infrastructure, as well as the people who live in it. Flood victims in Kentucky are witnessing this horror firsthand.
Virginia Tech grad develops skin-safe clothing line
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — While sunshine is essential for your body to process vitamin D, UV radiation can quickly damage your skin, no matter your skin tone. Since August is Skin Safety Awareness Month, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson spoke with Erica Feggeler, a Virginia Tech grad who launched a clothing line specifically to help protect people against ultraviolet rays.
Roanoke woman collecting feminine hygiene products for Kentucky flooding victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Organizations around southwest Virginia are continuing to collect donations for those impacted by the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Audrey Moore, the affiliate director of ‘I Support the Girls’ in Roanoke, joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to discuss efforts to gather donations of underwear, menstrual products, and other feminine hygiene items for those in need, especially amid the emergency situation in Kentucky.
Tax-free weekend savings help ‘load the bus’ with school supplies in Roanoke
(WFXR) — Friday, Aug. 5 marks the start of the Commonwealth’s tax-free weekend and with back to school right around the corner, people are taking advantage of the deals where they can. Each year during this weekend, Roanoke Public School hosts its annual “Load the Bus” event where...
Whitesnake cancels Elmwood Park concert in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It was announced on Friday that the Whitesnake concert for next month has been canceled. Officials from the Berglund Center told WFXR News on Friday, Aug. 5 that the Whitesnake canceled their concert at Elmwood Park for health reasons. The concert was scheduled to close...
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
All the Dirt: Raising monarch butterflies in your own garden
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — In this week’s All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney learned how to help protect monarch butterflies without leaving the backyard. Two weeks ago, scientists put the iconic black and orange insect on the endangered species list. However, you can help save them.
Roanoke Parks and Rec celebrates playground revamping with ribbon cutting ceremony
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the completion of multiple revamped playgrounds in the Star City. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a ribbon cutting took place at the Garden City Park Playground to...
Safety, health concerns lead to increase in Virginia homeschooling students
Fall is quickly approaching, which means students are preparing to trade pool days for pencils. However, for the millions of homeschooled students across the U.S., going back to school looks a little different.
Mother Nature's classroom: ONE Forest School offers alternative learning option in Huddleston
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, plenty of parents and students have considered alternative learning options. One school near Smith Mountain Lake is offering students an educational experience with no walls or desks, just the great outdoors.
