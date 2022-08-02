Pinpoint Weather: Midweek heat builds across region

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Another hot day is in store for Southwest and Central Virginia. However, rain chances will increase into the weekend. Pockets of fog may impact the Thursday morning commute. Otherwise, the day will start rain free and muggy. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s and into the lower 70s. By the afternoon, it will be hot with highs in the mid-80s and lower 90s. With this heat in the forecast, it’s important to stay cool and safe! Remember to take breaks, dress accordingly, and drink plenty of water. Listen to your body: if you feel overheated or sick, try to rest in a cool area.

