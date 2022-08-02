Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision

Read on go955.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Benson thanks election officials and workers for smooth election, outlines next steps
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson thanked Michigan’s election officials and election workers on Tuesday, August 2, for administering smooth and secure primary elections across the state, and described the steps to certify the results. “I’m thankful to the more than 1,600 township, city...
Soldano issues statement on Primary Election results
MATTAWAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Republican Gubernatorial Primary in Michigan has officially been called, with Tudor Dixon winning the nomination to take on Gretchen Whitmer this November. “As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer,” said Soldano. “I...
Missing St. Joseph County girls found safe and sound, biological mother taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two young girls who were reported missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County on Thursday have been found safe and sound. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies found the children at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo...
