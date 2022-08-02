E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds

Read on wrnjradio.com
KissMyGrits!
3d ago
Was that really a mistake or did someone just shine a light on something that was on going. They'd of said nothing if someone else didn't.
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
wrnjradio.com
Major work-zone, traffic shift approaching for Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge project
A major work zone and traffic shift is expected to take place over the next few days at the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The bridge, which is in the midst of an 18-month-long rehabilitation project, will have its downstream side cordoned off...
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County commissioners seek to overturn new regulations on microbreweries
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Today is International Beer Day, a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer. But amid the celebrating, in moderation, of course, Warren County is expressing support and concern for its microbreweries who are facing a change in state regulations that will drastically affect their business.
wrnjradio.com
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
wrnjradio.com
I-80 daytime lane closures next week for retaining wall survey work in Knowlton Twp.
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve are scheduled for next week in Knowlton Township. On Tuesday, August 9 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., NJDOT is scheduled to close the right...
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 5, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
As city struggles, Trenton, NJ, Council members want to double their pay
Amidst an ongoing feud with Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora that has essentially stalled city government, the City Council is preparing to approve a measure that would double their salaries. The ordinance states Trenton "has many ills," and as a result, council members are forced to "work longer hours, spend more...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in Rockaway
ROCKAWAY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8, weather permitting, the...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7,...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County Commissioners approve plan for spending coronavirus relief funding
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document...
wrnjradio.com
Randolph Township family restaurant receives Morris County small business grant
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Rosie’s Trattoria, the popular Randolph Township family restaurant, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Wednesday, as two of the Morris County Board of County Commissioner made a special delivery. The restaurant’s struggle to remain in business during and...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,865 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 4. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police Department asks residents, businesses to register surveillance systems
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking residents and businesses of Phillipsburg and Alpha Borough to opt-in to register their surveillance systems. This program is completely voluntary, and you may rescind your participation at any time. We are implementing this program to foster a closer...
Men pumping air in tire shot at Philadelphia gas station
Police say the two men along with a friend were at the air pump when a white SUV pulled up next to them and someone opened fire.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
New Party Balloon and Event Business Opens in Hamilton, NJ
Want to up your party game? Community News is reporting there's a new balloon business in Mercer County that you should definitely check out. It's called Balloons with a Flair and it's located in the old Graycar Travel building on Nottingham Way in the heart of Hamilton Square. I've seen...
wrnjradio.com
2 residents unaccounted for after fire destroys home in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two residents are unaccounted for after a massive fire tore through their home early Friday morning in Morris Township. The fire was reported at around 2:52 a.m. at a residence on Normandy Heights Road, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Fire...
