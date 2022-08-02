E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO