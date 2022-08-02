Be Prepared for Anything With This Discounted RAK Hammer Multi-Tool

Read on www.cnet.com
Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Is Here, Save Up to 70% on Thousands of Styles
Retail giant Kohl's is offering big discounts during its back-to-school savings event, which is going on right now. You can save up to 70% on thousands of products, and prices start as low as $2! Kohl's rewards members get an extra 20% off their entire purchase with the code BTS20. The extra 20% off is good for today only, so hurry if you want to save all you can.
Best Online Glasses and Contacts Deals: Up to 50% Off Frames, 25% Off Contacts
You don't have to break the bank to pick up a stylish new pair of glasses or some decent contacts. Shopping online opens up a whole new world of options to choose from, and can help you save some cash compared to shopping in-person. There are a bunch of great places to buy glasses online, and contacts as well, and many of our favorite retailers are offering some sales and promotions you won't want to miss. Many have big discounts on select frames and lenses, and at some sites will give you a second pair for free when you pick up a new pair of glasses.
World Market's Stock Room Sale Offers Savings on Home Essentials, Snacks and More
There are a lot of places you can go to get affordable furniture. But not all of it is created equal in terms of style and price. If you want affordable furniture and food that has a little bit of international flair to it, you can check out World Market's stock room sale right now where prices start as low as 43 cents.
Save on Echo and Smart Plug Bundle, Plus up to 70% off Other Amazon Devices
If you've been holding out on investing in smart home devices, now is a great time to consider upgrading your home. Smart speakers, plugs, lamps and displays are a convenient way to make daily activities easier and less time-consuming, and right now, Woot has used Amazon smart home devices on sale, with discounts of up to 70% off. If you don't mind a few cosmetic blemishes, used devices can save you a lot of money.
Grab Motorola's Unlocked Moto G Fast for Just $100 (Save 50%)
Are you looking for a new phone on a tight budget? The Moto G Fast smartphone from Motorola is a great phone for budget-minded shoppers. It comes equipped with many popular features including a large, high-definition screen and a fast processor, and right now Amazon has discounted the 2020 model by 50%, bringing the price to a cool $100.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Discovered in the deep: the snail with iron armour
A golden snail with a foot clad in iron scales seems like a creature from science fiction. But in a few remote spots of the Indian Ocean these snails are very real. “It looks like an armoured knight crawling around on the deep-sea floor,” says Julia Sigwart, a biologist at Frankfurt’s Senckenberg Research Institute and one of the only people to have seen a living scaly-foot snail (Chrysomallon squamiferum), also known as a sea pangolin.
'Gummy squirrel' found in deep-sea abyss looks like a stretchy half-peeled banana
Scientists collected 55 creatures in a largely unexplored area of the Pacific Ocean, 39 could potentially be new species.
Pre-Travel Pro Tips: 19 Things to Do Before You Leave on Vacation This Summer
In the days before you set out on a summer trip, you might find your excitement is overshadowed by stress. After you arrange your time out of office, you'll have to prepare your home for your absence and make sure it's secure. Then there's figuring out what to pack, not to mention fitting it all into your suitcase.
New Google Search Feature Helps Identify Asian-Owned Businesses
Google launched a new feature that enables businesses to identify as Asian-owned in Maps and Search, the company announced today in a blog post. Beginning today, business owners in the US can add the label to their Google verified profiles, which will display in search results and on Maps. Signified...
Someone Please Buy Me Princess Diana's Awesome Ford Escort RS Turbo
There are a lot of reasons to throw around the word "iconic" when talking about the late Princess Diana, from her fashion and activism to the scandals and drama that surrounded her life and death. But she was also a legit car enthusiast, preferring to drive herself around rather than be chauffeured, much to the chagrin of the royal family's security detail. Diana owned a slew of awesome cars, and one of the coolest is going up for auction later this month: her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1.
Today's Best Deals: Shop These Bargains for Under $25
There are so many deals available on a daily basis. Instead of going out and trying to find the best ones each day, let the team of experts at CNET help you out. We're rounding up all of our favorite affordable deals right here and updating it each day as new deals under $25 become available.
Meta Expanding Instagram Support for NFTs to More Than 100 Countries
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said Instagram support for NFTs is expanding to more than 100 countries. The feature will let artists, businesses and others across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas share NFTs on Instagram, Meta said in a blog post. Instagram began testing NFTs in...
HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review: One Size Fits Some
Apple abdicated the high-end all-in-one market once dominated by its 27-inch iMac, but no one's rushed in to fill the gap. Even Microsoft discontinued its 32-inch touchscreen Surface Studio 2. The trend isn't surprising, given that both the price and size of 24-inch models tends to make them more attractive than the larger models for the type of buyer considering an all-in-one, where speed is usually pretty far down the list of requirements. And if you do want a 27-inch model, there are numerous midrange offerings in Dell's Inspiron and HP's Pavilion lines. As the lone remaining premium big-screen option (as far as I can tell), the HP Envy 34 AIO becomes the best choice in that class by default.
How to Pick Your First Credit Card to Start Building Credit
Applying for your first credit card can involve a considerable learning curve. With hundreds of card options, lots of jargon and navigating the complexity of the US credit system, there's a lot to learn at once. And once you understand it, it can seem counterintuitive. For example, how are you supposed to build credit to get a credit card if nobody will issue you a card without credit history? It can be dizzying, to say the least.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where to Get Free Cookies
Thursday is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day -- though, when don't we want to celebrate those moist, chewy, chocolatey delights?. The chocolate chip cookie is a relatively recent invention: In 1938, Ruth Graves Wakefield tossed a broken-up Nestle semisweet chocolate bar into her cookie batter at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. Whether Wakefield thought the chunks would melt into a dark chocolate cookie or remain "chips" has been hotly contested, but there's no denying the results were a sensation.
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
Amazon Discount Shaves up to $50 off the Latest 10.2-inch iPad
Discounts on Apple devices can be pretty hard to come by, especially when you're shopping for the latest models. But they still flare up occasionally, and today is one of those days. Right now, Amazon has discounts on all configurations of the latest 9th-gen iPad, with prices starting at $299...
Verizon Joins T-Mobile in Layoffs as Wireless Players Feel the Pressure
Verizon has followed rival T-Mobile in laying off staff, CNET has learned. The wireless carrier would not disclose the exact number of employees it's cutting but did confirm the move had occurred. "Throughout the year, our company makes adjustments to our headcount depending upon the needs of the business," a...
Your Fan Is Probably in the Wrong Spot. Move It Here to Really Beat the Heat
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. As heat waves sweep the globe this summer, staying cool is a high priority for many. Although adjusting your thermostat is an option if you have air conditioning, energy bills are soaring -- and running the AC constantly will drain your wallet. A window fan is a cost-effective option for dealing with the summer heat. But for your fan to work its best, you need to place it in just the right spot.
