Taiwan And China Step Up Military Rhetoric As Expected Pelosi Visit Looms

Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Marcos meets Blinken in Philippines amid US-China crisis
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday, the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since he took office, although the meeting came at a delicate time as ties between Washington and Beijing have rapidly plummeted to their worst level in years.
China aircraft and ships carried out simulated attack drills, says Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military exercises around Taiwan; Beijing’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
A Comprehensive Breakdown Of How Ukraine Was Able To Hold Their Own Fighting Russia Against Unbelievable Odds
Five Modern Technologies 'The Jetsons' Accurately Predicted 60 Years Ago. PC Magazine rounded up some current technologies Hanna-Barbera accurately anticipated when the show was created in 1962. They knew what they were doing, those writers.
Chinese Rocket Re-Entry: Suspected Debris Lands In Malaysia And Indonesia
Chinese Rocket Re-Entry: Suspected Debris Lands In Malaysia And Indonesia
Activision Blizzard Must Give Its Pay Equity Studies To California
The state of California has ruled that Activision Blizzard, sued for gender discrimination, has to give state regulators its findings on pay equity.
Here's China's Biggest Geopolitical Weakness That's Equivalent To The Death Star's Exhaust Port
The Cheapest EVs You Can Buy In The US And Their Ranges, Ranked. Here's what you need to know if you're planning on purchasing an electric vehicle in the US.
Inside The Fight Over California’s Last Nuclear Power Plant
A local battle over the future of atomic energy is becoming a bellwether for nations trying to slow climate change while still keeping the lights on.
Calls for Rishi Sunak to be more open about finances after silence over loan source
Labour is calling on Rishi Sunak to be more transparent about his finances after the prime ministerial candidate declined to answer questions about the source of hundreds of thousands of pounds he loaned to a company that he jointly owned with his wife. The move is the latest request for...
It’s Getting Harder To Be A Woman In America
The US welcomes the employment and economic advancement of women—yet doesn't actually support them. We've finally hit a breaking point.
US To Probe Claims Sikh Turbans Taken At Border With Mexico
Border Patrol officers have been accused of confiscating the turbans of dozens of Sikh asylum seekers.
Is the Biden administration fast-tracking a 'carbon disaster' in Alaska?
Documents obtained by Grist show that Congressional Democrats' requests for more time to review a project described as a "disaster" for the climate have been met with silence. If approved, the so-called Willow Project would allow for construction of up to 250 wells, gravel roads and pipelines in a remote, ecologically sensitive corner of the Arctic.
