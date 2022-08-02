ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3407 families return to Washington

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxEX2_0h1SeYAW00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Families of Flight 3407 victims gathered in Washington on Monday to rally to keep pilot training requirements where they are. An airline recently requested ways to circumvent requirements.

The visit comes on the 12th anniversary of President Obama signing the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010. That law bumped up requirements for pilot training. A plaque was unveiled at FAA headquarters on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsMKb_0h1SeYAW00
Photo credit Rep. Brian Higgins

Family members had meetings with both Senate and House aviation staff who are working on the upcoming FAA reauthorization bill. Among those, Scott Maurer, whose daughter Lorin was killed in the crash. "The current FAA reauthorization expires October of next year, so they're already beginning to work on it. And our efforts are to make sure that no legislation gets gets put in there that might reduce or lessen the law that was passed in 2010," says Maurer. Recently, Republic Airlines asked the government for permission to circumvent the requirements. Congressman Brian Higgins was among those pushing back that effort. Maurer says he has to keep his guard up. "The one thing about Washington DC is, you know, everything changes, and money does talk an awful lot. And the lobbyists, you know, they're not citizen advocates. groups, they're out there every day trying to undo things," adds Maurer.

Kevin Kulick was Lorin Maurer's boyfriend. He says it's important to keep the fight for stricter pilot safety standards. "After 911, we had a decade where there are six plane crashes. And, you know, since 3407, we've had 13 years and there have been zero. So I think that that record speaks for itself," says Kulick. He says they couldn't forgive themselves if they let standards roll back, and as a result, a crash happens.

Kulick says he's optimistic about Senator Chuck Schumer's support. "He's been a champion for us all the way through, he's gonna keep fighting for us, obviously, and he's got pretty good clout," says Kulick.

On Feb. 12, 2009, Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence, New York, killing all on board and one person on the ground.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Washington, DC
Government
City
Clarence, NY
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
Clarence, NY
Government
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
alxnow.com

Poll: How important is the Alexandria/Fairfax distinction to you?

One of the very first stories on ALXnow discussed — maybe too snarkily in hindsight — the distinction between the City of Alexandria and the areas of Fairfax south of Cameron Run sometimes referred to as Alexandria. This past week, two businesses opening this month — a cannabis...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
themunchonline.com

1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco

A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Brian Higgins
Person
Chuck Schumer
WDBJ7.com

Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
The Washington Informer

Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun

Hundreds of people walked, biked, roller skated and rode motor scooters in the strip of Benning Road NE that encompasses Minnesota Avenue NE on the west and East Capitol Street on the east to observe the booths and partake in the food and entertainment at the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event held on July 29-30. The post Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#House#Republic Airlines
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

America's Best STEM High Schools in 2022

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A focus on science, technology, engineering, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition

WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy