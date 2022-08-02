ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4EiE_0h1SeRzR00

Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release.

If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released.

In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov , urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.

People familiar with the proposal say it envisions trading Griner and Whelan for the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout. It underlines the public pressure that the White House has faced to get Griner released.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the U.S. government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Griner has acknowledged there were vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February. But she insisted that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage because she was packing hastily. Griner played for a Russian women’s basketball team in the WNBA off-season.

To bolster her case, her defense lawyers presented testimony from doctors that she was prescribed cannabis as a treatment for pain. Medical marijuana treatment is not legal in Russia.

While judges have leeway to consider mitigating factors under Russian law, acquittals are rare and account for less than 1% of cases in Russian criminal prosecutions.

A conviction, however, could potentially pave the way for Griner's exchange as Russian officials said it could only happen after the judicial process is completed.

Tom Firestone, a Washington attorney who formerly served as legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said Griner could be handed a tough sentence as a way for Russians "to maximize their leverage in negotiations.” He told The Associated Press that Russia “may want to let this play out a little bit longer and try to extract more concessions.”

Russian officials have scoffed at U.S. statements about the case, saying they show a disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information.”

___

Eric Tucker in Washington DC contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’

Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
The Independent

‘I hate Russians’: Moscow anger after Norwegian diplomat ‘filmed in Russophobic rant’

The Kremlin has summoned Norway’s ambassador in Moscow after a Norwegian diplomat was reportedly filmed saying she hated Russians.The move comes days after Russia’s foreign ministry said it was considering how to respond to what it called an “outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia”.On Thursday, the ministry said it had taken action because of the “offensive Russophobic comments” allegedly made by Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norway’s consul in Murmansk, a city in northwest Russia.In a video which appeared on Telegram, the diplomat was shown waiting for a room to be cleaned. “I hate Russians…I used to clean rooms, I’m from Scandinavia,”...
EUROPE
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ukraine#Espionage#Russian#State#American#The White House
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

FBI director says bureau has opened several investigations into abortion-related violence

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that the bureau has opened a number of investigations into abortion-related crime.In his testimony, Mr Wray relayed that there has been a significant surge in criminal activity both from opponents and supporters of abortion rights since a draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade and ending the national right to abortion care was leaked to Politico in May. Violence and intimidation have long been a part of the anti-abortion movement, which has threatened abortion providers and patients through the years and frequently targeted abortion and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hiroshima vows nuke ban at 77th memorial amid Russia threat

Hiroshima on Saturday remembered the atomic bombing 77 years ago as officials, including the head of the United Nations, warned against nuclear weapons buildup and fears grow of another such attack amid Russia's war on Ukraine.“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. They guarantee no safety — only death and destruction," said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who joined the prayer at the Hiroshima Peace Park.“Three quarters of a century later, we must ask what we’ve learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945," he said.The United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
The Independent

North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'

North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week.Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island. China views Taiwan as part of its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.While in South Korea, Pelosi visited a border area with North Korea and discussed the North’s nuclear program with South Korean National Assembly Speaker...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.The decision handed down in June already has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons.The first major gun decision in more than a decade, the ruling could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines.“The gun rights movement has been given...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation.Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of the party, with endorsements from former Govs. Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean. Retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy donated $5,000 to her campaign and cast a ballot for her.Balint has been endorsed by an all-star list of progressive leaders, including the state’s other U.S. senator, Bernie Sanders; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

What the papers say – August 6

Saturday’s papers feature more reaction to the prediction of a recession in the UK and continued fallout between the US and China.The i says the Chancellor and Prime Minister are “missing as Britain drifts into recession” while The Independent reports on fears the recession prediction is too “optimistic”.Saturday’s i - “Chancellor and PM missing as Britain drifts into recession” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CAn2QlpWfQ— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Bank’s recession warning feared too ‘optimistic’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0loeZ51aKB— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 5, 2022The FT Weekend leads on Liz Truss’s pitch for tax cuts instead of “handouts” in the Tory leadership...
ECONOMY
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 30-Aug. 5, 2022

From Israeli strikes on Gaza, to flowing volcanoes in Iceland, to flood damage in Kentucky, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/ Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy