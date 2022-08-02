ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Airways suspend sale of Heathrow short-haul tickets

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 3 days ago

British Airways has suspended the sale of short-haul tickets out of London's Heathrow Airport for at least one week.

BA had initially ceased sales over the last weekend of July, but the restriction, which will impact domestic and European flights, has now been extended until 8 August.

The move was prompted by a summer cap placed on daily passenger numbers at the airport.

Airlines have been struggling to cope with the demand for air travel due to staff shortages, with tens of thousands of flights already cancelled this summer.

The Independent

The Independent

