23 of the best Love Island memes as Davide and Ekin-Su announced as winners

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

After eight amazing weeks of chaos, another series of Love Island has come to an end.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners of the show, bagging the £50,000 prize money but more than that, the undying love of the nation.

The pair, both 27, said they "couldn't believe" they'd won, describing their time on the show as a "dream".

Meanwhile, Gemma Owen (daughter of Michael if you've heard of him) and Luca Bish were named the runners-up, while the the third-placed couple was Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope. Tasha Ghouri, and Andrew Le Page, finished in fourth place.

Ekin-Su and Davide won England's hearts and minds thanks to their dramatic arguments that sparked meme after meme, their passionate love for each other and their shared love of carbonara.

So when they won, people were understandably excited and took to social media to express their delight.

Here's how Twitter reacted to their win:

[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/ellsrose179/statuses/1554221073201348614 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1554221073201348614" created_ts=1659390154 name="ella" embed_mobile_width=375 text="\u201chow i\u2019m sleeping tonight knowing the best couple won love island \n\nEKIN SU AND DAVIDE \ud83e\udd0d MY WINNERS \ud83e\udd0d\n\n#LoveIsland2022 #LoveIsland #EKINDE\u201d" embed_desktop_height=823 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=713 id="1554221073201348614" expand=1 screen_name="ellsrose179"]

Love Island is gone, for now, but returns to our screens twice next year for a Winter and Summer series. Some would say that is overkill, but not us!

