Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

KAUKAUNA — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the company’s recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024, according to a news release. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO