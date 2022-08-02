Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

Read on wixx.com
U-Haul announces plans for new facility, jobs in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — U-Haul plans to build a new retail, moving and self-storage facility in Kaukauna after the company’s recent 4.66-acre land acquisition at 1550 Arbor Way. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Cities North is scheduled for completion by summer 2024, according to a news release. It will comprise a four-story building of more than 100,000 square feet, housing indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
Staff Shortages to Close Green Bay Pool Early
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E....
$9 Million ARPA Proposal Would Combine Two Old Green Bay Fire Stations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — During a recent orientation tour for new city council members, Melinda Eck and Jen Grant were introduced to the current conditions for firefighters at Station 3 on Shawano Avenue. “After we left, Alder Grant and I talked about it, and we said they really...
Marijuana Advisory Referendum to Appear on November Ballot in Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Appleton Common Council approved an advisory referendum related to legalizing marijuana Wednesday night. The approval means that the advisory referendum will appear on November’s ballot. The decision was nine to four. The move doesn’t make marijuana legal in the city, and not everyone...
Green Bay Murder Suspect Also Suspected in Other Crimes, Has History of Assaults
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Shawano County Campground Owner Posts Bond
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ann Retzlaff, the campground owner facing criminal charges and the forced sale of her Gresham facility, was released from jail this week after posting bond. Retzlaff was jailed after being arrested on charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and then additional charges after...
Outagamie County Overpass Closed Indefinitely After Wednesday Crash
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ) – An Outagamie County overpass will be closed indefinitely while bridge engineers continue to assess the damage from a vehicle strike along interstate 41 on Wednesday. The Rose Hill Road, or County Highway CC overpass, was hit by a dump truck around 11am on Wednesday, causing...
Outagamie County Overpass to Remain Closed Indefinitely
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Outagamie County overpass will remain closed indefinitely. A dump truck struck the Rosehill Road overpass near Kaukauna Wednesday morning, causing damage to the bridge. The dump truck that hit the overpass was traveling southbound along Highway 41 around 11 a.m. Officials say the box...
Former Employee Sentenced for Trying to Rob McDonald’s Near Appleton Airport
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who tried to rob at gunpoint the fast-food restaurant where she used to work was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. Melissa Mann, 43, previously pleaded no contest to attempted armed robbery for the Nov. 16 incident at a Greenville McDonald’s.
Oconto Falls Man Killed in Wednesday Evening Accident
OCONTO FALLS, WI (WTAQ) — A 60-year-old Oconto Falls man is dead after a pickup truck-motorcycle crash in Oconto Falls Wednesday night. Police say a pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old Oconto Falls man was traveling south on County Highway 1 at around 8:45 PM when it struck the motorcycle, ejecting the rider.
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
Fond du Lac Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man found guilty of voter fraud was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Donald C. Holz, 64, entered a “no contest” plea in court Wednesday. The judge also ordered Holz to pay a $500 fine and court...
Semi-Truck Driver Who Struck Home, Killing Eight-Month-Old, Had Fainted Behind the Wheel
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The semi-truck driver who drove off the interstate in Winnebago County, striking a house and leading to the death of an eight-month-old child had fainted behind the wheel. That’s according to a report released Wednesday from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. They...
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
Sheboygan Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Dumpster Fires
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for help identifying a person related to several suspicious fires. The fires occurred around midnight on July 30. They were in and around garbage dumpsters, primarily behind area businesses along a stretch of S. Business Drive. The area spans from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
I-41 Shut Down for Hours After Truck Strikes Overpass
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – I-41 has been reopened after being closed for over five and a half hours due to a dump truck striking an overpass. It happened around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the box of the dump truck was raising up as it was driving and it wasn’t noticed and struck the overpass on Rosehill Road near Kaukauna.
