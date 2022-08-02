Judge Denies Reduced Sentence for Man Convicted in Child Death

Michael B. Erhardt, 37, Manitowoc, OWI (4th), battery or threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping (2-counts) on 6/2/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay $1,800.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw, total of $3,359.00; 10) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant is given credit for 150 days already served. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) months ignition interlock. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action; Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 4 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 5 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action.

