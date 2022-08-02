Judge Denies Reduced Sentence for Man Convicted in Child Death

Read on 943jackfm.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser
Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
seehafernews.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
94.3 Jack FM
Fond du Lac Teen Arrested for Attacking Another Juvenile with Handgun
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A 16-year-old is in custody after attacking another juvenile in Fond du Lac last night. Police responded to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. It was reported that a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had fled on foot with a group of other juveniles.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun
Police said the 16-year-old suspect was carrying a 9mm handgun when arrested, equipped with a red dot laser sight, an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison
The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
wtaq.com
Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident
DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash
An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
94.3 Jack FM
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Manitowoc Armed Robbery
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Manitowoc police arrested a 13-year-old boy carrying a handgun Tuesday after an armed robbery. The department first responded to an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a business in the 700 block of N 11th Street. Officials say the suspect entered the building, demanded cash and...
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night. Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked. Steven R. Huss, 54,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi driver fainted before crashing into Wisconsin home, killing baby
The driver of the semi tractor/trailer that crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County fainted as a result of a medical condition. An 8-month-old baby boy was inside the home and died at the scene of the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael B. Erhardt, 37, Manitowoc, OWI (4th), battery or threat to Judge, Prosecutor or Law Enforcement Officer, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping (2-counts) on 6/2/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay $1,800.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw, total of $3,359.00; 10) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant is given credit for 150 days already served. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) months ignition interlock. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action; Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 4 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action. Count 5 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Have no presence in any bars, taverns or liquor stores; 7) Have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family; 8) Submit DNA sample; 9) Pay costs of action.
