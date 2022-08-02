ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Marijuana Advisory Referendum to Appear on November Ballot in Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Appleton Common Council approved an advisory referendum related to legalizing marijuana Wednesday night. The approval means that the advisory referendum will appear on November’s ballot. The decision was nine to four. The move doesn’t make marijuana legal in the city, and not everyone...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Overpass to Remain Closed Indefinitely

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Outagamie County overpass will remain closed indefinitely. A dump truck struck the Rosehill Road overpass near Kaukauna Wednesday morning, causing damage to the bridge. The dump truck that hit the overpass was traveling southbound along Highway 41 around 11 a.m. Officials say the box...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Neenah, WI
Business
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#United Steelworkers#Business Industry#Neenah Foundry Announces#The State#Administration#Neenah Enterprises Inc#The Fox Cities Chamber#Fox
94.3 Jack FM

Mile of Music Partners with Non-Profit to Keep Event Free

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Day one of the four-day Mile of Music Festival kicked off Thursday morning in Appleton. Organizers expect 100,000 people to visit the 40 stages. Like previous years, the 2022 edition remains free for all visitors. “I think it’s something that makes the festival so unique...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Reassess Beach Project at Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they’re planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead following a single-vehicle crash in Winnebago County

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on US 45 southbound at the ramp to US 10 eastbound in Winnebago County. According to a release, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office alongside several other departments responded to a report of a crash near the Town of Winneconne.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy