ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

First-time athletic director Darren D'Alconzo ready to step up at Chatham

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwTxn_0h1SbblC00

Darren D'Alconzo has not been an athletic director before. But he has been preparing for success in that role for years.

D'Alconzo will take over as the Chatham athletic director on Aug. 9. Mo Abdelaziz is heading to Mendham High School, where he'll be a assistant principal.

Abdelaziz has been introducing D'Alconzo to coaches and making sure "he has all the tools necessary to take the reins and lead the ship to further success."

D'Alconzo, 46, was a three-sport athlete at Morristown High School, participating in soccer, swimming and tennis. He earned his undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary social sciences with a minor in education at James Madison. He earned a master's degree at Northeastern, then returned home and began teaching at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in the Morris School District.

After a few years, he became interested in becoming an athletic director and earned both his supervisor's certificate and a second master's in educational administration at Kean University.

D'Alconzo also co-founded No Idea Sports, which organizes adult leagues , in 2009.

"Ever since I got into coaching and teaching and found out about the actual role, it seemed like the perfect fit," D'Alconzo said. "I feel very lucky to get my first full-time athletic director role at Chatham. ... They have a history of excellence in sports. They have a reputation of running really, really great programs at a high level, and have a very strong fan base that follows them. The passion of not only the student body, but the town and alumni, is very very high. Having that excitement and enthusiasm and support alone makes it a very attractive job."

That fan base includes some of D'Alconzo's cousins and other family, who still live in Chatham.

Who's No. 1?: They played the games. We did the math. Who's the top Morris/Sussex high school sports program?

D'Alconzo was selected from almost 50 applicants. He said the process, from application to hiring, took about three weeks.

He was formally approved by the Chatham Board of Education on July 15. He will make $131,000, pro rated based on his start date.

"Mr. D'Alconzo possesses a combination of education and athletic expertise that, coupled with his interpersonal and organizational skill, will enable him to achieve success in our school district," Chatham superintendent Michael LaSusa said via email.

D'Alconzo expects to spend a lot of time listening and learning as football begins formal practice on Aug. 8, followed by the other fall sports.

"It's just meeting with all the coaches, getting to know them and their programs, and what has worked to be successful. What areas can I help with to help maintain that, and take it to the next level? ... I want to make the transition as smooth as possible, and maintain the high level of success they've come to expect."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: First-time athletic director Darren D'Alconzo ready to step up at Chatham

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball secures late commitment, extends key assistant coaches

The Rutgers men’s basketball team received a late addition to next season’s roster last week with the commitment of three-star forward Antonio Chol. In addition to this news, the Scarlet Knights also extended the contracts of associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coach T.J. Thompson to keep head coach Steve Pikiell’s staff intact for next season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers football schedule 2022: Game-by-game predictions for Scarlet Knights' season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are building something in Piscataway, it just might take a while for it to fully come to fruition under Greg Schiano. Schiano enters Year 3 of his second tenure at the school and while he’s done a fine job on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal since returning, 2022 only gets more difficult for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 5-8 season in 2021, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, the upcoming schedule is a lot more difficult with hammers from the Big Ten West as the crossover games, in addition to the loaded Big Ten East tilt.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham, NJ
Sports
Chatham, NJ
Education
City
Chatham, NJ
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County

Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#Kean University#Mr D#Highschoolsports#Mendham High School#Morristown High School
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
morristowngreen.com

Morris Township Democrats pitch three candidates for special election against pro-Trump Republican

The Republicans have their candidate. On Wednesday, Morris Township Democrats narrowed their choice to three. Jennifer Carcich, Donna Guariglia and Siva Jonnada will be considered this month for appointment by the Township Committee to temporarily succeed Democratic Committeewoman Tara Olivo-Moore, who resigned last month to relocate to Massachusetts. The Committee’s...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Record

Daily Record

989
Followers
438
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy