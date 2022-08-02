ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m.

Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline from the yard to catch residents as they jumped from their apartment window.

“Me and Robert, my neighbor downstairs, had to move the trampoline from the side of the house to the three bedrooms on the last part of the house because they would’ve gotten hurt if we didn’t,” O’Regan said.

The three people taken to the hospital are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire marshal is working to determine how this fire got started, and how much damage was caused. The fire chief said the roof of the building partially collapsed.

The fire chief also said twelve adults and six kids were displaced and will be helped by the Red Cross.

Comments / 3

Empathic1
3d ago

Falon & Robert! You are both heroes! The world needs more kind young men like you who are willing to step up and help those in need!👏👏👏👏👏👏

IN THIS ARTICLE
