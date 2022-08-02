Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole

Read on www.kktv.com
KKTV
Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a vehicle vs building collision
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police (CSPD) officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to CSPD, an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for the brake and accelerated into a...
KRDO
Car magnet: Homeowner says four people have crashed on her property in two years
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Four times in two years. That's how often one homeowner in Colorado Springs has had drivers fly into her house or crash onto her front lawn. "If it happened again, I would not be surprised," Vicki Sabino said. Sabino has owned a home in the Range...
Firefighters on scene of two gas leaks in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) is currently on scene of two active gas leaks near the corner of Dynamics Dr. and Silicon Dr. The gas leaks have caused road closures on both streets which are near East Industrial Blvd. Roads between Egnar Dr. and Golfwood Dr. near South Spaulding Ave. are […]
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
Two injured after vehicle crashed into Academy Kids Dental
On August, 4, around 3:00 pm a vehicle crashed into the Academy Kids Dental on the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KRDO
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
KKTV
Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park. Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.
KKTV
Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
The former Primrose School of Briargate lost its license to operate last Friday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says 53 firefighters responded to the fire and it took roughly 40 minutes to contain.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.
One dead, one rescued after party gets off-route on extreme Colorado fourteener climb
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a fatal accident occurred on the infamous Crestones Traverse on August 3 in Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range. Two Denver-area climbers were at approximately 13,800 feet of elevation on the 'class five' route that connects Crestone Peak to Crestone Needle when they got off-route. One of the climbers took a fatal fall and the other climber down-climbed to reach him. Upon reaching him, the surviving climber was unable to safely move up or down from her position.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officer-involved crash closes lane on HWY 24
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has notified the public of an officer-involved traffic accident with minor injuries. According to reports, an officer was driving an unmarked police SUV westbound in the left lane of Highway 24. No emergency equipment was in use and the officer was operating the vehicle under normal […]
KKTV
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed for a period of time Tuesday afternoon following a crash. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure near County Line Road north of Monument. At least one lane was open at about 4 p.m.
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
KKTV
Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo, authorities ask the public for help
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation. Photos of the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, are at the top of this article. Police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments, 2401 Alma Ave., on Feb. 4 at about 11:27 p.m. for a shooting. First responders found Howard at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he eventually passed.
Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is arrested following an overnight crash that shut down the intersection of Powers Blvd. and Stetson Hills Blvd. in northeast Colorado Springs. This is just east of High Chaparral Open Space. The intersection of Powers Bl / Stetson Hills Bl is closed in all 4 directions due to The post Crash shuts down intersection in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Bank robbery suspect at large in Colorado Springs
On Thursday, August 4th around 1:00 pm Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a bank robbery in the 1700 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
KKTV
Postal Service Said to Have ‘Abandoned’ Entire Colorado Town
It wasn't long ago that we heard about the entire police force resigning from a Colorado town and now it would appear that a similar thing has happened to a town's postal service. No More Postal Service in Colorado City. The town is a small one just south of Pueblo...
Comments / 2