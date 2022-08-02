ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Union players boost Friends book sale

A group of University of Mount Union football players had a different playing field last week, when they helped to move the more than 10,000 items ready for sale in the annual Friends of Rodman Public Library Used Book Sale.

Young men who play on both sides of the ball in the fall helped to load boxes of books and other items onto carts, which then were brought outside the library and loaded onto trucks for transport to the site of the sale.

The sale, which runs Aug. 6-10 at the Alliance Neighborhood Center, is a popular fundraiser that attracts buyers from across the northeast region of the United States each year. The Neighborhood Center, at 405 S. Linden Ave., will be the site of the sale for the second year. Those attending the sale should approach from the Arch Avenue side of the building and enter through the Door No. 4 ramp. Directional signs will be placed throughout the area to help guide shoppers.

The Neighborhood Center, at High Street and South Linden Avenue, is a short walk across Arch Avenue from Rodman Public Library, where parking will be available. NOTE: Sale will not take place at Rodman Public Library.

The used book sale, which runs in conjunction with the Greater Alliance Carnation Festival, will begin with a members-only day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Memberships to Friends of Rodman Library can be purchased at the door. The sale then will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 8-10. The sale on Aug. 10 is a fill-a-bag, make-a-donation day.

Friends memberships will cost $5 for individuals ages 15 years and older. A patron membership is also available for $25 and more.

More than 75% of the items are donated, and 80% are nonfiction in many popular categories, including history, biography, science, cooking, crafts, travel, religion, art, photography and business. Also, a large variety of children’s books will be available as well as a selection of collectible books, a list of which is available at rodmanlibrary.com/collectibles.

Prices are as follows: Hardback books $1 each; paperbacks, 50 cents; children’s books, 25 cents each, or five for $1; magazines, 10 cents each, or 12 for $1; books on CD, $3 per box; CDs and DVDs are $1 per disc; and vinyl records are 25 cents per disc.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted, but there will be a 3 percent processing fee on all cards.

