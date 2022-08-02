ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Alliance Garden Club learns arranging techniques

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Alliance Garden Club took a road trip July 13, heading to Breezewood Gardens & Gifts in Chagrin Falls, where they learned techniques to display flowers.

Breezewood's head designer demonstrated a "Flowers from the Garden" design and a "Tropical Flowers on a Farmhouse Chicken Wire Frame." The designer showed members how to tape a vase to prepare for a design with long stems.

During the class session, Alliance Garden Club members also learned to arrange flowers in a hand grip, cut stems off and place them into a shorter vase for a more casual look.

The tropical design included birds of paradise, anthurium flowers, and long, thin green leaves. Following the program, group members got a chance to look around the shop.

During the visit to the north, Garden Club of Ohio President Marlene Hatton joined the program, and lunch and a meeting at Yours Truly restaurant in Chagrin Falls.

The group's next meeting will be a trip to Randy & Kathy Foith's gardens in Deerfield, where the couple grows dahlias. Those interested in joining Alliance Garden Club should call club President Cheri Myers at 330-935-2996.

