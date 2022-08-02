Brian Jalbert takes over for Scott Richards as Dartmouth High girls basketball head coach

Some of Brian Jalbert’s fondest memories from high school were playing basketball at Dartmouth High.

“I have history,” said the 2002 Dartmouth High graduate. “I remember all the fun times I had playing at Dartmouth High School. In high school you only have four years and many kids only play varsity one or two years so it’s important to have those fun moments.”

Jalbert is hoping to provide a similar experience to players on the girls basketball team after he was recently named the varsity head coach. Jalbert replaces Scott Richards, who stepped down following the 2021-22 season after eight years at the helm.

“Scott did a lot of good things with these players,” Jalbert said. “My job is to continue that and add anything that I can try to improve on.”

Jalbert is a familiar face at Dartmouth High, serving as a varsity assistant girls basketball coach for the past 13 years and the JV girls basketball coach for eight years.

“I had my eye on (the head coaching job) for a while, but it’s important to wait your turn,” he said. “The two men (Jeff Hoyle and Scott Richards) before me did an excellent job. It was just a waiting game.”

Jalbert inherits a Dartmouth team that went 13-9 last winter and returns several key players, including Katherine Cheesebro, a 2021-22 Standard-Times Super Teamer as a freshman.

“Having the returning players certainly helps,” Jalbert said of his first head coaching job. “We have a good group coming back. I’m looking forward to it.”

Jalbert said he tries to keep things light and works hard to build up his players’ confidence.

“You’ve got to be serious but not too serious. I’m not a yeller,” he said. “Game strategy is important to me and so is motivating. A lot of it is motivating and uplifting and building players up. A lot of them have the skills, but they just don’t have the confidence.”

Another focus for Jalbert will be on playing tough defense game in and game out.

“I feel you can bring defense every single night,” he said.

Basketball was introduced to Jalbert at a young age by his father Rick, who played in high school, college and the Navy. Rick Jalbert went on to run the Boys & Girls All-Star Challenge for over 30 years with Brian helping and eventually taking it over.

“It’s now called the Rick Jalbert Challenge at the New Bedford Boys and Girls Club,” said Brian Jalbert. “I’ve been involved with high school basketball for 30 years. My dad got me involved from an early age. He grew up in New Bedford and always wanted to give back. He worked hard and I saw him work a lot of hours (for the all-star game).

“It was his love and it became my love. Basketball started as a way he and I could bond. As I got better and older, I got more into it.”

Brian Jalbert was a three-year starting guard at Dartmouth, earning a spot on Buddy Thomas’ Top 20 Greatest Players of the past 50 years for his high school. He averaged 11.2 points as a sophomore, 16.3 as a junior and 12.4 as a senior.

“I wanted to continue playing (at Bridgewater State), but didn’t end up making the team,” he said. “I had injuries and surgery. It just didn’t work out and that’s OK. I enjoyed my high school career at Dartmouth.”

The 38-year-old Jalbert teaches seventh grade math at Old Rochester Junior High School. He lives in Franklin with his wife, Alyssa, and their two young children.

“I want to thank my wife and my parents (Rick and Regina Jalbert),” he said. “Coaching in the winter, I’m not home a lot. I couldn’t do it without them.”