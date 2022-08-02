Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?

Read on www.motor1.com
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
Mercedes-AMG One Spied Preparing For Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt
The Mercedes-AMG One might be gearing up for an attempt to set a lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This video shows the hypercar preparing to roll onto the track and doing some high-speed laps. In the clip, the One initially drives up to a gate that opens onto...
Opel Astra Electric Hot Hatch In The Works To Rival VW ID.3 GTX
A new Astra OPC? Yes, please. The current sixth generation Opel Astra has been on sale in Europe since November last year, though limited availability has been affecting negatively its sales across the continent. However, soon the automaker will spice up the C-segment model’s lineup with an all-electric version scheduled to arrive at the brand’s showrooms next year. It seems that the executives from Russelsheim are even considering a hot hatch version of that car.
Enter Now To Win This Potent 503-HP 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe
There are few brands in the auto industry as iconic as BMW’s M. The badge has graced some of the greatest sports cars ever sold, and the latest Dream Giveaway wants to put one in your driveway. The BMW M4 Competition is a potent performance machine that could be yours if you enter now, and Motor1.com readers who do will receive double the entry tickets with a donation of $25 or more.
2023 BMW i7 Looks Big And Heavy Lumbering Around The Nurburgring
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Callaway Launches Two Supercharger Packs For GM’s Trucks And SUVs
Callaway has two new engine upgrades for GM’s trucks and SUVs. The two new packages – SC520 and SC602 – add a supercharger, a proprietary engine management calibration, and more to crank up the power for the automaker’s V8 engines. Callaway designed the packs for GM’s...
2023 Genesis G90 First Drive Review: For The Contrarian
You have to give kudos to Genesis for keeping the G90 alive at all. The automaker could have done away with it entirely, built another crossover, and blocked the two or three people on Instagram who might have complained. Sales numbers for the G90 in the US paint a very...
Audi Hints At More Powerful RS6 Avant And A 'Very Special' Version
Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.
2023 Ford Ranger Drag Races Itself In Four-Cylinder Vs V6 Duel
In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine. driven...
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Teased As Production Model
It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Looking Ready For Production
There's been another sighting of what we believe is the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. Yes, it's a big name. But if our sources are correct, it will earn that RS badge in grand fashion with nearly 500 horsepower hiding under the engine cover. This new range-topping 718 Boxster was...
Mercedes E 55 AMG Wagon Without Limiter Makes Top Speed Autobahn Blast
There's still plenty of love for the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For those not familiar with Merc's platform designations, this is the third-gen E-Class that spanned a majority of the 2000s. In E 55 AMG trim, both sedans and estates packed a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churning out 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts). That's still a hefty figure today, so you can imagine what these monster Mercs were like 15 years ago.
Aston Martin Teases Two Models Debuting At Pebble Beach Concours
Aston Martin will debut two new models at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Plus, there will be a demonstrator of the Valhalla's F1-inspired cockpit and test drives of the DBX707. The British brand is keeping the debuts a secret. The company describes one of them as a performance-focused vehicle...
2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time
Having been revealed in June 2019, the Mercedes GLB still feels relatively fresh, but these spy shots show a mild facelift is already being worked on. The three-pointed star has been spotted out and about in Germany testing a lightly camouflaged prototype of the seven-seat compact crossover featuring disguise on the entire front fascia as well as on and around the taillights.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spy Photos Capture EV’s Cullinan-Like Interior
New Rolls-Royce Spectre spy shots show off the EV's interior for the first time. The photos are part of a new batch that has captured the coupe testing out in public. The interior spy shots reveal the automaker attempting to hide the dash and instrument panel. However, it can't hide everything. The vents and IP stack are visible, matching the Cullinan's layout. Things differ with the dashboard top, which has a new shape in the Spectre. The EV also features a dual-display setup that looks similar to BMW's curved screens. The Rolls should receive its own version of BMW's iDrive 8 infotainment software.
2023 Genesis G90 Starts At $89,495, $99,795 With Electric Supercharger
The 2023 Genesis G90 arrives to give the sedan a new look and an even more luxurious interior. Now, we know what it costs. The 3.5T AWD trim goes for $89,495 after the $1,095 destination fee. Upgrading to the 3.5T E-SC AWD grades takes the cost to $99,795. The 3.5T...
Convoy Of Camouflaged Ford Super Duty Trucks Caught On Camera
[UPDATE] Nine new spy photos of the Ford Super Duty XL Dually have been added below. An evolution of the Ford Super Duty family of trucks is currently under development and we have a new spy video to share with you. It shows a convoy of camouflaged test prototypes spotted near Death Valley, all hauling large trailers. The video comes courtesy of the KindelAuto channel on YouTube.
