Audi RS3 Drag Races Kia EV6 GT: Can Five Cylinders Beat Two Electric Motors?

It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO