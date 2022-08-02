Read on herald-review.com
Related
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
Herald & Review
Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County
Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With almost 4600 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Over $12k raised for Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial
MACON — Over $12,000 in additional bonus money is on the line Saturday, Aug. 6, at Macon Speedway’s 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The event will honor the late Diane Bennett, who served as the speedway's scorer for over 30 years before her death in 2016. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
Students paint mural at Springfield high school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County high school students have given their community a splash of color. Students from eight high schools came together the first week of August to paint a 40-foot mural on the courtyard wall at Southeast High School. The mural is supported by the Sangamon County mural advisory committee and Springfield Art […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Chairman Bryon Coffman Issues Legal Declaration –
The Shelby County Road and Bridge Committee met last week to discuss numerous matters. One in particular was the appointment to the position of Acting Engineer for the Shelby County Highway Department. Shelby County Board Chairman Bryon Coffman outlined the justification for appointing current Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Herald & Review
Another rain deluge batters Decatur and Central Illinois
DECATUR — Another thunderstorm packing a deluge of rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph washed over the Decatur area Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews reported dealing with multiple downed trees and downed power lines. Acting Battalion Chief with the city’s fire department, Capt. Justin Kraus, said one...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Flooding in Decatur
Lindsey Kirk talks about flooding in Decatur. Videos by Lindsey Elaine Kirk. Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Fatal crash at U.S. 51 intersection in Assumption heightens calls for change
ASSUMPTION — As storms brewed across Central Illinois early on Tuesday morning, Illinois Department of Transportation trucks were parked along U.S. 51 in Assumption, near the intersection of the highway with East Leafland Street, to remove a 65 mph speed limit sign. A short distance south of that sign...
Herald & Review
Second Dollar General location coming to Mt. Zion
MOUNT ZION — A second Dollar General store will soon be coming to Mount Zion. Mount Zion’s planning commission and zoning board of appeals voted on Tuesday to approve the subdivision of a property that will be the site of a future Dollar General. Located at the northeast...
WAND TV
Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will hold fundraiser for teens involved in deadly US-51 crash
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will host a fundraiser for the teens involved in the US-51 crash near Assumption. The Shelbyville Possum Lodge #812 will sponsor a rope sausage and pork tenderloin sandwich sale on Saturday, August 6 for the teens involved in a deadly crash on US-51 and Leafland Street.
Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
nowdecatur.com
Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party
August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
Herald & Review
Watch now: School supplies stretch family budgets
DECATUR — Principal Kristi Mullinix of South Shores School took a typical school supplies list to the store to see what the cost was for parents. “It was more than $80,” Mullinix said. “What if you have three or four kids?”. And that $80 does not include...
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
capitolwolf.com
Woman killed in auto crash
A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
Comments / 0