Letter to the editor: Thank you, Jackson lunch ladies

By The Repository
 3 days ago
As we approach the end of summer and time for students to go back to school, I’d like to reflect and share my thoughts on what the new school year’s grub situation is going to be.

As the most recent graduated class from Jackson, I’d like to express my gratitude for the lovely lunch ladies of Jackson. Every day, they welcomed me with a smile and generous servings of top-tier school cafeteria food. Even when main menu items seemed unhealthy, there was always an appealing clean option waiting.

However, as I count down the days to move-in day at The Ohio State University, I can’t but help feel concerned over the atmosphere of the dining halls and the friendliness of staff. When I ate there at orientation, I knew I was leaving the family feel and safety net that is what the Jackson lunch ladies provided.

Sure, the food at Ohio State was sensational, but when I grab breakfast there, I won’t be greeted by smiles, light-hearted conversations, and the stress-relieving effect lunch ladies have on your day.

I guess I am just nervous for the dining situation in college, but the Jackson cafeteria provided such a flawless environment that I grew very accustomed to. This is a thank you to the lunch ladies of Jackson and lunch ladies in general. Thank you for the lovely service, and may all of us have good luck this coming school year.

Avery Balcom, Jackson Township

