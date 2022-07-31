Pro Stock Motorcycle Makes First Trip to Heartland Motorsports Park in 25 years

www.cycledrag.com
NASCAR's Kyle Petty, 'Never' Considered Stopping Racing After Son's Crash
Third-generation NASCAR driver Kyle Petty talks about his own experiences, how he weathered the loss of his son, the controversy surrounding diversity at NASCAR and the sport's future.
CBS Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Nashville Superspeedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Road America?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Road America. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Road America? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Kurt Busch to miss third straight NASCAR Cup Series race due to injuries sustained at Pocono
After being forced to miss the past two NASCAR Cup Series races, Kurt Busch announced Wednesday afternoon that he has once again not been medically cleared to return to competition and will miss his third straight race this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ty Gibbs will continue in his role as Busch's substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)
The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
CBS Sports
Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
