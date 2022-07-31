ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Pro Stock Motorcycle Makes First Trip to Heartland Motorsports Park in 25 years

cycledrag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cycledrag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive No. 3 Sun Drop throwback in CARS Tour late model race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

During a live recording of the "Dale Jr. Download" podcast in Nashville, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced he will enter the CARS Tour late model stock car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The event will be among the first held at North Wilkesboro in North Carolina as part of the track's revival, a process Earnhardt has played an integral part in.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith
CBS Sports

Kurt Busch to miss third straight NASCAR Cup Series race due to injuries sustained at Pocono

After being forced to miss the past two NASCAR Cup Series races, Kurt Busch announced Wednesday afternoon that he has once again not been medically cleared to return to competition and will miss his third straight race this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ty Gibbs will continue in his role as Busch's substitute driver behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan

Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The House Of Speed#Petarmor#Pro Stock Motorcycle#Cycledrag Com
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)

The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84

Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy