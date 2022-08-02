ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Very low' turnout expected for Tuesday's primary, says elections board director

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
Turnout for Tuesday's primary election is expected to be "very low," according to the director of the Crawford County Board of Elections.

"I'm predicting less than 10% turnout," Kim Rudd said Monday. "It's the second primary of the year, for one thing, so people aren't used to it. And there just really isn't much on the ballot."

That's because the big ticket races for governor, U.S Senate and Congress were decided back in May. But more than 100 races didn't make it onto that spring ballot. Redistricting delays pushed the primaries for the Ohio Senate, Ohio House and party central committee seats back to August.

In Crawford County's Democratic and Republican primaries, voters will select who will serve on party's state central committee.

On the Republican ballot, state Rep. Riordan McClain is running unopposed for his 87th district seat. No Democrats filed in that race.

"There isn't opposition there, so we're not generating any interest for the state rep," Rudd observed.

Democrats will choose between Tony Eufinger and Randy Weston for 26th District state central committee man and between Kathleen A. Nalley and Carolyn Weston for committee woman. Republicans will choose between Charles A. Knight, Raymond Metzger and Jonathan Zucker for committee man. Lisa Cooper faces no opposition in her bid for Republican committee woman.

State central committees direct the development of the party's platform, fundraising and other campaign activities. And these state committees come together to form national party platforms.

"Galion 1A does have two local liquor options on and Crestline has 4A has one on, so unless you're in that precinct, there isn't any issues or anything to vote on as far as issues," Rudd said.

Buehler's Fresh Foods is seeking Sunday sales of alcohol in Galion, as is Mi Cerrito Mexican Restaurant in Crestline.

Anna Staver of the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau contributed to this story.

#Republican Primaries#Election Local#Primary Election#Party Central#Democrats#Politics#U S Senate#Congress#The Ohio Senate#Ohio House#Democratic#Republicans
