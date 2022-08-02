Al Qaeda's Zawahiri Survived Harsh Mountains, Killed In Posh Kabul Locality

His story has become the stuff of legend.In mid-November 2021, 400 Myanmar military soldiers went on a mission to arrest one man in Yangon: a hip-hop star named Zeya Thaw.Over the last 10 years, he’d become a politician and close ally of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but that was hardly the primary reason for his dramatic arrest. Aside from being one of the foremost pioneers of Myanmar hip-hop, Zeya Thaw was also the head of the armed resistance in Yangon.The rebel movement has not publicly acknowledged his true role, but four sources with intimate knowledge of the Yangon...

