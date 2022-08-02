Al Qaeda's Zawahiri Survived Harsh Mountains, Killed In Posh Kabul Locality

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
Tight-lipped Taliban Leaders Gather After U.S. Says Zawahiri Killed
Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while...
International Business Times
Taliban Says Was Not Aware Al Qaeda Leader In Kabul, Warns U.S.
The Taliban on Thursday said the government had no information about al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri "entering and living" in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil. The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he...
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
International Business Times
Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine
Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
International Business Times
China Fires Missiles In Largest Ever Drills In Waters Off Taiwan
China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory. Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China's state broadcaster CCTV...
International Business Times
Three Grain Ships Leave Ukraine; NATO Chief Says Russia Must Not Win
Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defen?e ministry and Reuters witnesses said. The first grain ship to set sail from a Ukrainian port since the start of the Russian invasion, departed Odesa on Monday. "We expect that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Pelosi Vows Support To Denuclearise N.Korea, Plans To Visit Korea Border
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a...
International Business Times
China's Top Diplomat Told Of Possible Pelosi Taiwan Trip In July, U.S. Official Says
The possibility of U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan was raised with China's foreign minister last month and there were no plans for the two countries' top diplomats to meet this week in Cambodia, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the...
International Business Times
Azerbaijan Says It Crushed Armenia Attack Near Enclave, EU Wants End To Fighting
Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, prompting international calls for an end to fighting in a region that has been a flashpoint for 30 years. Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan with Armenian support after a bloody post-Soviet ethnic conflict...
International Business Times
Patriotic Fervour Erupts On Chinese Social Media Over Pelosi's Taiwan Visit
The sight of the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arriving in Taiwan late on Tuesday was too much to bear for many mainland China internet users, who wanted a more muscular response from their government. "Going to bed yesterday night, I was so angry I could not sleep,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
New Colombia Government To Propose Incentives To Crime Gang Members Who Disarm
Incoming Colombian President Gustavo Petro will propose the Clan del Golfo crime gang disarm and inform the government about its drug trafficking in exchange for unspecified incentives, his foreign minister said on Wednesday. Petro, a 62-year-old economist who will take office on Sunday, originally said the Clan del Golfo would...
International Business Times
Analysis-Taiwan Tensions Reveal Challenges For U.S. Navy As Chinese Threat Grows
The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan. U.S. military officials repeatedly talk of "routine" patrols...
China aircraft and ships carried out simulated attack drills, says Taiwan – live news
US, Australia and Japan call for China to cease military exercises around Taiwan; Beijing’s suspension of climate talks with US ‘punishes the world’, says John Kerry
Executing This Hip-Hop Star Could Be Rogue State’s Biggest Mistake
His story has become the stuff of legend.In mid-November 2021, 400 Myanmar military soldiers went on a mission to arrest one man in Yangon: a hip-hop star named Zeya Thaw.Over the last 10 years, he’d become a politician and close ally of democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, but that was hardly the primary reason for his dramatic arrest. Aside from being one of the foremost pioneers of Myanmar hip-hop, Zeya Thaw was also the head of the armed resistance in Yangon.The rebel movement has not publicly acknowledged his true role, but four sources with intimate knowledge of the Yangon...
Taiwan accuses China of simulating invasion as US relations nosedive
Taiwan accused the Chinese army of simulating an attack on its main island Saturday, as Beijing doubled down on its retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei after announcing a suspension of cooperation with Washington on key issues. Taipei said it observed "multiple" Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, believing them to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled democracy's main island.
International Business Times
China Begins 'Illegitimate, Irresponsible' Live-fire Military Drills - Taiwan
China launched unprecedented live-fire military drills in six areas that ring Taiwan on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as Chinese territory. Soon after the scheduled start at 0400 GMT, China's state broadcaster CCTV said...
International Business Times
Lebanese Woman Sees Son For First Time Since Blast Two Years Ago
Lebanese mother Liliane Cheaito, stuck in the hospital since the Beirut blast two years ago, saw her son for the first time on Thursday following a court ruling in a protracted family dispute with her husband. Cheaito has not left the American University of Beirut's Medical Center since August 4,...
International Business Times
Moscow TV Protester Plays 'Russian Roulette' With Risky Comeback
Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, knew that coming back to Moscow would be akin to playing a game of Russian roulette. Speaking to AFP in an interview, the 44-year-old mother of two, who returned from Europe last month, said she understood she...
Comments / 0