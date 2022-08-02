Neenah Foundry Announces Over 100 Layoffs

Read on wtaq.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Brown County Proposal Would Extend Sales Tax Beyond 2023
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County is looking at the possibility of extending its 0.5% sales tax. When the tax was originally passed five years ago, it was supposed to stop at the end of 2023. “It’s time to revisit what we did in 2017,” said Richard Schadewald,...
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend
WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
Marijuana Advisory Referendum to Appear on November Ballot in Appleton
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Appleton Common Council approved an advisory referendum related to legalizing marijuana Wednesday night. The approval means that the advisory referendum will appear on November’s ballot. The decision was nine to four. The move doesn’t make marijuana legal in the city, and not everyone...
Staff Shortages to Close Green Bay Pool Early
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E....
Outagamie County Overpass to Remain Closed Indefinitely
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Outagamie County overpass will remain closed indefinitely. A dump truck struck the Rosehill Road overpass near Kaukauna Wednesday morning, causing damage to the bridge. The dump truck that hit the overpass was traveling southbound along Highway 41 around 11 a.m. Officials say the box...
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Over time, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers....
Worker death reported at De Pere company, OSHA investigating
A worker died Friday morning in an incident at C.A. Lawton Co. in De Pere, according to Rob Bonack, area director of the OSHA Appleton area office.
UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
UPDATE: WIS 76 back open in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the “Utility Emergency” on WIS 76 at Parkview Drive is cleared. The Greenville Fire Department and First Responders posted on its Facebook page that Municipal Dr. (WIS 76) between Hwy 15 and Parkview Dr. was closed because of a large tree that had fallen against some wires.
Enjoy the Summer Harvest: Blueberry Picking in Northeast Wisconsin
One of the best parts of summer is fresh, locally grown berries! While strawberry picking is a well-known and beloved summer tradition, did you know we also have some farms in our area that offer pick-your-own blueberries? Blueberry picking is the best! You don’t have to crouch to pick, and there are branches accessible for both big and small. Plus, you get a nutrient-packed treat to munch on while you work. And, there is minimal prep work once you get them home! Bring on the blueberry jams, pies, muffins, and pancakes, we’ve got all the details you need to get out there and reap a bountiful harvest.
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs Receive STEM Grants
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs.
One story towers above all the rest at Oshkosh
The control tower at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is Crazy Town to normal mortals, yet it is comprehensible and functional to a select crew of FAA controllers who keep the planes coming in with an assured meter and calm comms. During the week of AirVenture 2022,...
Free school lunches to come to an end
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is ending a COVID waiver that was used in schools for the last two and a half years. This waiver made it possible for everyone to receive free lunch. Ashwaubenon is one of many school districts affected nationwide. “Meals will be going...
Storms sweep power outages across Washington County, WI
August 3, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – Quite a few neighbors are in the dark this Wednesday afternoon as storms with frequent lightning strikes sweep across Washington County, WI. According to We Energies there are 3,175 people and businesses out of power across the county. Specific outages...
