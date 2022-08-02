Stolen life-sized Laurel and Hardy statues found after a year

Read on www.bbc.com
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
My mother died while Johnson partied. His legacy is one of lies and contempt | Deborah Doyle
His job was to protect people, instead he presided over the deaths of thousands. My hopes now lie with the Covid inquiry, says bereaved family member Deborah Doyle
U.K.・
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Lilia Valutyte: man in court charged with murder of nine-year-old
Deividas Skebas, 22, appears before judge in Lincoln over stabbing of girl in Boston on Thursday
BBC
Agnes Akom: Man, 64, jailed for power tool murder of young woman
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together and Who Broke Up?
Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]
Tributes to ‘lovely’ mum-of-four, 44, pictured after death from horror house blaze, as family remain in hospital
TRIBUTES have poured in for a "lovely" mum-of-four who died in a horror house blaze that has left her family in serious condition in hospital. Rebecca Downes, 44, died in the early hours of Wednesday morning when a devastating fire ripped through the top floor of the family's Blackpool home.
Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store
A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered...
BET
Mom Of Man Charged In McDonald’s Cold-Fries Shooting Reveals What Led To Incident
The NYPD on Wednesday (Aug. 3) charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a McDonald’s employee in the face in a dispute over cold fries in ooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. According to the police, Matthew Morgan, 20, and his girlfriend, Camellia Dunlap, 18, went...
AOL Corp
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train
A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there
Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
U.K.・
Incredible moment pet dog saves owner's life by dragging her out of the path of a Toyota Hilux doing 70mph as it mounts the pavement
Astonishing footage shows the moment a dog pulled its owner out of the path of an out-of-control truck just in time. Kimberley Bridges, 35, was walking her boxer-staffie Orla in Castleford, West Yorkshire when the 4x4 came hurtling down the road, almost mowing her down. Orla reacted quickly and dodged...
PETS・
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick Begs Thaís' Disappointed Dad for His Approval to Marry Her (Exclusive)
Patrick is doing everything he can to get Thaís to marry him instead of returning to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thaís have a tense video meeting with her father, Carlos, since his disapproval of them getting married is the main reason why Thaís is unsure about marrying Patrick just days before their scheduled wedding.
