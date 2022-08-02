ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stolen life-sized Laurel and Hardy statues found after a year

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statues
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store

A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AOL Corp

88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'

The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
TV SHOWS
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Pushing a Complete Stranger in Front of Oncoming NYC Subway Train

A man who pleaded guilty to pushing a woman in front of an oncoming New York City subway train has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Aditya Vemulapati, 26, pushed the victim — a woman he did not know — in front of a train entering the Union Square station. Remarkably, she landed between the rails, and while several train cars passed over her, she survived.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there

Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
U.K.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Patrick Begs Thaís' Disappointed Dad for His Approval to Marry Her (Exclusive)

Patrick is doing everything he can to get Thaís to marry him instead of returning to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Patrick and Thaís have a tense video meeting with her father, Carlos, since his disapproval of them getting married is the main reason why Thaís is unsure about marrying Patrick just days before their scheduled wedding.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy