Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

The United States houses something on the order of 20,000 airports. To the best of my knowledge, no two airports are alike. They are as individually unique as snowflakes. Some are huge in terms of the amount of land dedicated to the field, while others are quite small. Many are publicly owned, but there are a significant number of privately owned runways as well. Quite a few are open to the public. Some are not.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO