Kaukauna Man Wins $1 Million in Mega Millions Record-Setting Lottery

kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$1 million lottery winner in Kaukauna said to be a ‘regular’ at store
KAUKAUNA — We don’t know who it is yet exactly, but owners of the Kaukauna convenience store that sold the recent $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket says the winner is a regular customer. Not only is the winner a regular Lighthouse Corner customer, he also lives here...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna store sells another big lottery winner
The Republican candidates in the August 9 primary discussed taxes, inflation, and the 2024 presidential election. Doctors are seeing patients treated with Paxlovid test positive for COVID-19 again. They say it's not a problem with the drug not working, but perhaps the immune system in older adults not responding fast enough.
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau living: New option for season ticket holders
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Forget the hotel or AirBnB, there’s a new option for Packers season ticket holders for the upcoming season. “We really wanted to offer something and just see how it worked,” said Charlie Millerwise. Millerwise is Director of Development for the Packers. He’s hoping...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wtaq.com
COVID-19 Spread Rises in Brown, Door, Marinette Counties
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 spread in Brown, Door, and Marinette Counties has the CDC asking people to put masks on indoors again. Several other Northeast Wisconsin counties were listed in the “medium” category, where the CDC recommends people at high risk consider taking precautions. Outagamie,...
101 WIXX
Wisconsin Conservation Voters Celebrates Early Voting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Some early voters are celebrating the extended voting hours as election day comes closer. The event had people create art to celebrate the expanded voting hours. This was followed by residents walking to the polls together to cast their early vote. One of the...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver's, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver's, A.K.A., the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good. Culver's...
generalaviationnews.com
A small midwestern city that doubles in size once a year
The United States houses something on the order of 20,000 airports. To the best of my knowledge, no two airports are alike. They are as individually unique as snowflakes. Some are huge in terms of the amount of land dedicated to the field, while others are quite small. Many are publicly owned, but there are a significant number of privately owned runways as well. Quite a few are open to the public. Some are not.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
wtaq.com
Northeast Wisconsin Teachers Spending Hundreds More on School Supplies
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they’re spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She’s felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Moxie’s in Casco beckons with polka and broasted chicken
CASCO, WI (WFRV) – If you venture to Moxie’s Supper Club, be sure to bring your appetite, your sense of humor, and your dancing shoes. This Wisconsin Supper Club in Kewaunee County is known for bringing good old-fashioned polka to generations of families who gather here for weekly supper and special occasions alike.
whby.com
Appleton woman sentenced for restaurant robbery
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend five years in prison for trying to rob a restaurant where she used to work. Melissa Mann is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to five years on extended supervision for Attempted Armed Robbery. Mann pulled a gun on an employee at the...
wtaq.com
The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center Adding Pickleball
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The growing popularity of pickleball is causing an Oshkosh facility to change its name. The Oshkosh Y Tennis Center on County Road Y will now be the Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center. In addition to its new name, the facility also has newly resurfaced...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
wtaq.com
Staff Shortages to Close Green Bay Pool Early
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A staffing shortage is cutting summer short at a Green Bay pool. City officials say the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day of operation this year will be Friday, Aug. 5. While the Resch Aquatic Center is closed, the Joannes Aquatic Center on E....
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Job Market Looking Favorable for Laid-Off Neenah Foundry Workers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development...
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Homicide Victim Now Suspected in Alabama Killing
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama. He’s also a suspect in an assault in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Monday.
