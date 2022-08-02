Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced

Read on www.necn.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
NECN
First Responders in Chelsea Make ‘Aggressive Attack' to Knock Down Fire
A fire broke out overnight at a three-decker building in Chelsea, Mass. that took an aggressive response by first responders to knock down. The call came in for the fire on John Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese. The first firefighters to...
NECN
Woman Dies in NH House Fire Apparently Sparked by Lightning Strike
A woman was found dead in a New Hampshire house that caught fire Thursday, apparently after a lightning strike, authorities said. The blaze, in a home near the end of Bennett Street in in Sandwich, was reported about 10:52 p.m., according to a release from local fire and police officials and state fire officials Friday.
NECN
Argument Between Neighbors Escalates to Stabbing in Mansfield: Police
A Mansfield, Mass. man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor over an argument. Dispatchers got a call just after 3 a.m. Friday from a man on Francis Avenue, saying he was just stabbed by his neighbor, according to police. The victim told police that he was walking outside in the parking lot of his apartment complex and his neighbor was following him, authorities said.
NECN
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Topsfield fire chief said the incident showed the extreme fire danger as parts of the region experience severe drought. Wednesday's...
NECN
Quincy Fire Now Being Investigated as Arson; Police Seek Cell Phone Video
A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a multi-family home in Quincy, Massachusetts, is now being investigated as an arson, according to police. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Bigelow Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, and found the building fully engulfed in flames. Everyone got out OK...
NECN
MBTA Employee Remains Hospitalized After Bus Fire in Boston
A day after an MBTA bus caught fire in Boston, an employee of the transit agency remains in the hospital, officials said Friday. Two people were initially hospitalized after the fire broke out in the back of the bus near the MBTA's Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills Thursday afternoon, the agency has said. One of the employees was released Thursday night.
whdh.com
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
WMUR.com
Fatal shooting at gas station in Nashua under investigation
NASHUA, N.H. — A person was shot to death Friday at a Nashua gas station, but investigators said there is no threat to the public. Sources told News 9 that police were called at about 11:30 a.m. to a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. First responders attempted CPR on the victim but were unable to save the person.
NECN
Woman Critically Injured in Overnight Crash in Wayland
An overnight crash in Wayland, Massachusetts, left a woman with "critical injuries," according to first responders. Wayland Fire Department crews were on scene at Route 30 and Willow Brook Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a tweet from the department said. The woman hurt had to be extricated from the car, which sustained major damage during the crash.
NECN
Pedestrian Badly Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston
A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police. The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.
NECN
Man Stabbed in Providence, Later Shot While Trying to Seek Help at Nearby Market
Police say a man was stabbed in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night and then later shot outside a convenience store in nearby Cranston while he was attempting to seek help. Investigators said the man was stabbed on Prudence Avenue in Providence and then sought help at Ocean State Market...
NECN
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH; 19-Year-Old Arrested
A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Nashua business on Friday, officials announced. Alexander Wheeler, 19, of Nashua, is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly recklessly causing the death of 53-year-old Lee Knoetig "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
NECN
Driver Killed, 2 Others Hurt in Rollover Crash on I-95 in Sharon
A Massachusetts man died following a serious crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 95 Thursday night in Sharon, state police said. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on I-95 southbound near Exit 17 and caused length traffic delays, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police confirmed. Three people were sent to local hospitals after the wreck.
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
NECN
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. The Hollis Fire Department said they are working on multiple scenes with trees on...
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
NECN
MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston
An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
NECN
Lawrence Police Looking for Missing Teen
Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds. Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she...
NECN
Whale Sightings Send Many to Plymouth, Where Residents Deal With Heavy Traffic
The humpback whales taking up residence off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, have become a summer phenomenon, but they are causing issues for some of the residents who actually live there. Ever since videos of whale sightings started going viral, Captain John Whale Watch in Plymouth started selling out. Tourists...
whdh.com
Vehicle crash in Hamilton under investigation after 20-year-old dies
HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off the road in Hamilton Sunday night, according to police. The victim was found after police and firefighters were called to Bridge Street, where they found a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed sometime before 9:40 p.m. Officials...
