KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what's called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
KTAL
Decision due by Monday on Perkins disqualification appeal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hearing has wrapped up in Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins' appeal of a ruling earlier this week disqualifying him from the mayor's race. The hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals got underway at 11 a.m. and lasted about 40 minutes. Perkins...
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Locksmith TXK keeping you safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Locksmith TXK offers lock and key solutions for your home, business, automotive, and industrial needs. Locksmith TXK has been serving, repairing, replacing, and installing in the community for over 30 years and is licensed, bonded, insured, and ready to help you with your needs. Locksmith TXK is also a Liberty Safe Authorized Dealer.
KSLA
Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
Why Are Businesses in Bossier Avoiding Accepting Cash?
Why Are Certain Businesses in Bossier Being so Weird About Cash?. Recently I went to one of my favorite places for a quick dinner and I walked away with a weird unsettled feeling. Everything was fine, but I missed an alert posted out front of the eatery, I say I missed the sign because clearly, I was not the only one who missed it.
KTBS
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
KTAL
Shreveport mayor appeals decision disqualifying him from running for re-election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who was disqualified Tuesday from running for re-election, has appealed the decision with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Perkins had 24 hours from the time the order was signed by Caddo District Judge Brady O'Callaghan to file the intent to...
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court's decision and we respectfully...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KSLA
Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Multiple Greenwood residents have expressed concerns about their tap water. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she has been dealing with issues for years. "It's been going on for a while now. The water has been brown, murky, and sometimes it smells," she said.
KTAL
Webster Parish schools address safety for students and staff
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish schools are addressing safety concerns for students and staff. The district said they have multiple new procedures in place to protect their campus in the event of a lockdown.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
KTAL
Perkins vows appeal, calls disqualification from mayor’s race ‘voter suppression’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is vowing to appeal a ruling issued Tuesday by a Caddo District Judge disqualifying him from running for this year’s mayoral election. “We’ve read the court’s opinion, and we respectfully disagree. The court found that there was no motive on...
KSLA
Preparing for the worst: How Bossier Parish Schools train for active shooter events
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Many students around the ArkLaTex are already back in the classroom. Still top of mind for many families is the Robb Elementary school shooting. Bossier Parish Schools says they are making sure they’re prepared any threat. “We study these events all over the country....
KTAL
Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years.
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KTBS
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
KTBS
What's Happening: Aug. 5-7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) - SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly.
