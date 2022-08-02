ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Decision due by Monday on Perkins disqualification appeal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hearing has wrapped up in Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins‘ appeal of a ruling earlier this week disqualifying him from the mayor’s race. The hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals got underway at 11 a.m. and lasted about 40 minutes. Perkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Locksmith TXK keeping you safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Locksmith TXK offers lock and key solutions for your home, business, automotive, and industrial needs. Locksmith TXK has been serving, repairing, replacing, and installing in the community for over 30 years and is licensed, bonded, insured, and ready to help you with your needs. Locksmith TXK is also a Liberty Safe Authorized Dealer.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Caddo school board increases the daily pay for substitutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) unanimously approved an increase in the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, substitute office clerks, and substitute secretaries. On Tuesday, August 2, The CPSB approved a significant increase in pay for all substitute teachers, substitute clerks, and substitute secretaries. According...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Business
Caddo Parish, LA
Government
KTAL

Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Wind Power#Natural Gas Prices#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Caddo Commission#Swepco External Affairs
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Leadbelly Grille fire on Greenwood road

Over 1,000 people applied to the program. The crash remains under investigation. Man sentenced in killing of Shreveport postal worker. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Greenwood resident concerned about tap water issues. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Multiple Greenwood residents...
GREENWOOD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KTAL

Webster Parish schools address safety for students and staff

The district said they have multiple new procedures in place to protect their campus in the event of a lockdown. Webster Parish schools address safety for students …. Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in …. Scattered storms late Friday, warm weekend. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell

Caldwell served as pastor of Greenacres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Caddo Commissioner honors the late Bishop Fred Caldwell. WATCH: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks about inflation and …. Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing …. Texarkana motorists learn realities of impaired driving. A mainly dry and...
CADDO PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers

TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

What's Happening: Aug. 5-7

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. SBC GloFest will be held monthly at the plaza at Riverview Park beginning Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. SBC GloFest will feature new light shows monthly...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy