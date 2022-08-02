ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wabe.org

Atlanta teacher who helped put the Curiosity rover on Mars looks back

Wanda Harding says the focus on math and science at Benjamin Mays High School helped change her career path when she was younger. “I wanted to be a musician, but it turned out that that engineering path was something that I wanted to pursue,” Harding said. After graduating from...
wabe.org

WABE News Quiz, August 5, 2022

#1. Music Midtown announced Monday the annual music festival would not go on as planned in September. What is being widely reported as the reason the event was canceled?. #2. The formula to calculate how Georgia pays for its public schools was created in what year?. #3. The Atlanta City...
