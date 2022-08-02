ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Where is ‘The Lost Boys’ cast now?

Released in 1987, The Lost Boys was a commercial and critical hit that thrust the vampire film back into the pop culture sphere, with its rocking soundtrack and style-rich story of teen vampires feeding on the populace of fictional beach town Santa Carla, California, one that still ranks high in the lists of best vampire movies.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wegotthiscovered.com

Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen

Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix

There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Lykke Li
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Joey King
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Karen Fukuhara
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
David Leitch
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Jennifer Anniston
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned

In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Gq#Ladybug#Castle Overlo
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers

Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A banal fantasy blockbuster that botched an awesome concept declares war on the streaming ranks

Director Chris Columbus knew his way around both winning family favorites and blockbuster fantasy from helming Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies, so there was genuine optimism when he was announced to be taking charge on high concept big budget fantasy Pixels, which boasted a central conceit that was surely too good to go to waste.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic

Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ star calls her role ‘the ultimate form of dress-up’

One of the most fascinating things about Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is that we’re dealing with immortal primordial embodiments of some of the most fundamental concepts in existence, yet the story portrays them in a light that says they can be just as petty as any other sibling in history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy