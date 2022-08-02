‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder how the MCU will handle a tricky character

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover
The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume
Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Jessica Alba thinks there is still work to be done for racial diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a cover interview for Glamour UK's July/August issue, the 41-year-old actress — who has been open in the past about her Latina roots — says she believes the superhero giant's films are "still quite Caucasian."
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
The Best Marvel Heroes Who Aren’t In the MCU Yet
Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Marvel Studios has adapted dozens upon dozens of its most popular characters. Their MCU blossomed into an enormous multimedia franchise, and it seems to be growing bigger all the time. But even with all those movies and shows, the MCU barely scratches...
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Captain America: New World Order Officially Announced by Marvel Studios
Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation
DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences
Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
