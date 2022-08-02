ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

PSU in the NFL: KJ Hamler opens up about mental health in return to Broncos practice

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4KgJ_0h1STUJT00

The 2021 season was brought to a premature end for former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler last fall. The Denver Broncos receiver suffered a torn ACL that required multiple surgeries in the offseason, but the Broncos removed Hamler from the team’s physically unable to perform list . That meant Hamler could officially return to the practice field for the Broncos, and so he did.

“He’s been grinding, and he’s been working so hard. It was just one of those things where it seemed like it was the right time,” Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Monday. “We all agreed on that and brought him out so that he can do the individual and slowly work him back into practice. There is still a while until we get him into some team reps. [We’ll] also let him do some of those walkthroughs so that he can put the [dry erase] board away. We’re excited to have him out.”

Hamler also took some time to meet with the media upon his return to the practice field during Broncos training camp, giving him an opportunity to share some words of inspiration for those who are dealing with stressful situations of their own, because Hamler says he went through some tough emotional strain since his ACL injury.

“At one point I didn’t want to be here,” Hamler explained to the media at Broncos training camp on Monday. “I didn’t want to be in this world.”

Hamler had multiple surgeries since a early-season injury last season, and he and his family have since dealt with the passing of his grandmother.

“The love of my life passed, my grandmother, so that was the toughest thing,” Hamler said. “That was on my back for a while. I wish I never did it by myself.”

The stress took a toll on Hamler, who says his faith helped pull him through the tough times and emotional strain as he worked to get back on the football field.

Hamler took to Twitter to share those thoughts of appreciation after practice on Monday.

Hamler’s willingness to open up about his own mental health issues is great to see and will hopefully allow others the ability to open up about their own mental health concerns. As Hamler noted in his press conference comments, he feels he is more vulnerable than ever even after getting past some mental roadblocks. Here’s hoping he continues to thrive and have a successful season on the NFL field this fall.

List

2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions' wide receivers preview

Related

Penn State makes top 10 for four-star cornerback in 2024

First looks from Penn State's first fall camp practice

Chris Stoll named to watch list for nation's top long-snapper award

PJ Mustipher named on Rotary Lombardi Award watch list

Bednarik Award watch list includes key pair of Nittany Lions

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
State College, PA
County
Denver, CO
State College, PA
Football
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Denver, CO
Health
State College, PA
Health
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcguire
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State commit London Montgomery: I’m the baddest running back in the state

Penn State seems to have developed a knack for keeping some of the top running back recruits in the state close to home. Following in the footsteps of Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and now Nick Singleton, one of the future running backs coming through the pipeline is already feeling motivated to let the world know he’s next. London Montgomery committed to Penn State in mid-July. He did so as the state’s top-rated running back who is well aware of the history and tradition Penn Stae has with in-state running backs that came before him. The Scranton native knows he has a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Mental Health#American Football#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy