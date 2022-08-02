Double Mountain & Solera Brewery release Ring My Bell Fresh Hop Cryo IPA

Read on newschoolbeer.com
newschoolbeer.com
Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and chef Doug Adams to open Grand Fir Brewing in SE Portland
Whitney Burnside is leaving her multi award-winning stint as head brewer of 10 Barrel Brewing’s Portland location to stretch her wings and go independent. Doug Adams made a splash in the foodie world during his stint at Paley’s Place and then on Top Chef, before he opened top dining destinations like Bullard Tavern and Holler. The two married in 2019 and have a daughter together, their pairing is like a master class of beer and food that they hope to showcase both on the plate and in the glass, and reflected in the hospitality at Grand Fir Brewing.
newschoolbeer.com
Stickmen Brewing’s new wood-fired pizza and breakfast taproom now open in Happy Valley
Stickmen Brewing Company (founded in 2012 in Lake Oswego, OR) continues to expand in Portland’s peripheral suburbs with their third location, a new pizza-centric restaurant in Happy Valley, which opened one week ago. Located in a brand new collection of businesses on the corner of 172nd Ave. and Misty Dr., this latest iteration of the business is less a brewery and more of a fast-casual restaurant that happens to have an expansive taplist. The location - kind of an aesthetically pleasing strip mall - appears to be a smart move as the area has undergone rapid expansion in the last few years with new residential apartments and homes being built seemingly by the day. In this regard, Stickmen fills a niche for its hungry and thirsty neighbors with pizza that is drastically elevated above the Domino’s that sits a few doors down and a beer selection that strikes the balance between reliable and adventurous.
newschoolbeer.com
Belmont Station’s 5-day celebration of sour ‘Puckerfest’ is back
It’s been 3 years since the last Puckerfest, but the annual tradition returns to Belmont Station next week so get your tums ready. I was lucky enough to be a beertender at the very first year of Puckerfest back in 2006 before sour beers had any sort of consciousness in the public and when they were still obscure to most beer nerds. Back then then there was the odd experiment from local breweries, Belgian classics like Cantillon Geueze, and America’s early pioneers of the styles like Russian River and New Belgium Brewing. If I recall correctly there were only 6 beers on tap at one time back then, but as the draft selection blossomed so did the event and it’s popularity as it eventually became a week-long celebration leading up to the Oregon Brewers Festival in July. Things have changed, starting with later dates August 11th - 15th, 2022.
Kohr Explores: New bakery rolls out unique cinnamon rolls
A new bakery in Portland's Pearl District is taking cinnamon rolls to the next level.
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery opening in Eugene
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery (not withstanding ghost brand Brujos Brewing), the Salem-based Xicha Brewing (pronounced “chee-chah”), is opening their second location in Eugene, Oregon. Since their Salem opening in 2017 Xicha Brewing founders Ben Mendoza, Matt Dakopolos, and Ricardo Antunez, have embraced the Hispanic heritage with food from New Mexico, Peru, and other latin influences that they pair with drinkable European-style beers like Clasica Amber Lager, La Cobriza maibock and newer cultural hybrids like a Hibiscus IPA, Mango Pale Ale, and a Guava Sour.
luxury-houses.net
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
There is no doubt that Oregon is one of the most beautiful states and these beautiful places that I'm about to name in this article stand proof of that. If you have never been to Oregon, you should definitely visit it next time you get the chance because there are plenty of beautiful places to explore, and all of these three recommendations are a great start. And if you have been to Oregon before but never visited these amazing places, add them to your list and make sure you do because they are great for both short and long holidays, no matter who you are traveling with.
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire
While larger wildfires were battled elsewhere in Oregon, fire activity was relatively quiet Thursday around Central Oregon, allowing firefighters to make great progress increasing containment on existing blazes, officials said Friday. The post Wildfires update: Quieter times on Central Oregon fire lines; closure order on 149-acre Potter Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires; Waldo Lake Wilderness now closed
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state that have now closed the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area in the Willamette National Forest and continue to shut down a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. The Beech Creek fire, which began Monday and has burned...
opb.org
Growing Oregon: The battle over the Westside Bypass — and the future of how we get around
This month, OPB launched a special project: Growing Oregon. It’s a deep dive into the history of Oregon’s unique approach to managing its land and the impact that the growth system has on all of our lives, every single day. OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes has spent...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 5, 2022
As the 2022 wildfire season continues in Oregon and Washington, dozens of fires of various sizes have been reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Friday, August 5, 2022.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
