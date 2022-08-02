Seven Michigan prosecutors reaffirm their position on abortion prosecution following August 1 Michigan Court of Appeals decision

Read on wtvbam.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
Lafler murder case bound over after St. Joseph County District Court preliminary exam
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – A St. Joseph County murder case has been bound over to that county’s Circuit Court. A preliminary exam was held on Thursday in St. Joseph County District Court in the case of 35-year-old Michael Lafler who is charged with October 15, 2021 murder of 33-year-old Chelsea Wallen in her Colon home.
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Soldano issues statement on Primary Election results
MATTAWAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Republican Gubernatorial Primary in Michigan has officially been called, with Tudor Dixon winning the nomination to take on Gretchen Whitmer this November. “As I have stated from the beginning, Republicans throughout the state must be focused on retiring Gretchen Whitmer,” said Soldano. “I...
Jonesville man wins $115,000 playing Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game
JONESVILLE, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale County man has won a $115,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. 68-year-old Stephen Hammel of Jonesville matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 24 drawing to win the big prize. The winning numbers were 04-16-22-30-38. He bought his winning ticket...
Strong storms knock out power to 84,000 Consumers Energy customers
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – As of Thursday morning, over 51,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power after strong thunderstorms and powerful wind gusts topping 60 mph swept across Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Nearly 84,000 customers lost power at the height of the storms. Most of the power outages in...
Severe thunderstorms make their mark after extreme heat and humidity
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripped through Southwest Michigan on Wednesday, August 3, causing widespread damage across multiple counties, knocking down trees, knocking out power, and just plain making it hazardous to be outside. Wednesday’s weather event prompted severe thunderstorm warnings as weather forecasters kept an eye...
