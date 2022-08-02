Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island

www.live5news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSurfside Beach, SC
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
The Post and Courier
Two men arrested in teen's shooting at North Charleston apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a teen boy's fatal shooting earlier this year at an apartment complex. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, and Antonio Odom, 24, were booked Aug. 3 into the Charleston County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. The men...
WIS-TV
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
One Man Charged, One Man Dead in Fatal Shooting where Both Individuals Thought Gun was Unloaded
According to Metronews, a man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Multiple callers report seeing gunman firing from vehicle on Johns Island: Charleston PD
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting on Johns Island late Monday afternoon. Several people in the area of Brownswood Road reported seeing a person shooting out of a vehicle between 5:45 and 5:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers found shell casings near Brownswood and...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
counton2.com
CPD investigating person shooting out of car on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after multiple people reported seeing someone firing a weapon from a car around 5:45 p.m. Monday. CPD said that witnesses saw the incident in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Boulevard, and Genesis Street. Shell...
live5news.com
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in. Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Andrews shooting sends one to hospital
ANDREWS — A shooting in Andrews on July 31 sent one victim to the hospital. Kaizon Wright, 21, of Andrews, was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol in connection with the shooting, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report. The sheriff’s office...
Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
counton2.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
live5news.com
N. Charleston Mayor Pro Tem says CCSO profiled, wrongfully detained him at a traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward says he was wrongfully detained at a traffic stop by a Charleston County deputy. He says the situation escalated unnecessarily and he was racially profiled. On Sunday July 24th, Deputy Leonard Vella pulled Heyward over for failing to...
live5news.com
THE LIST: Lowcountry law enforcement taking part in National Night Out Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry and around the nation are celebrating National Night Out this Tuesday. The annual event is designed as a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and the people they serve. It also gives the public the chance to meet and interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Not happening
Blotter of the week: An officer responded July 9 at the downtown residence of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend shattered his $500 Venetian glass sculpture. The ex-girlfriend admitted to police that she threw the sculpture out of frustration. The man told police he wanted to report her for stealing her own engagement ring. Police said the two would have to settle that issue privately. Sounds like that’s not going to happen.
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
Comments / 1