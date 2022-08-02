Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island

Blotter of the week: An officer responded July 9 at the downtown residence of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend shattered his $500 Venetian glass sculpture. The ex-girlfriend admitted to police that she threw the sculpture out of frustration. The man told police he wanted to report her for stealing her own engagement ring. Police said the two would have to settle that issue privately. Sounds like that’s not going to happen.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO