sanjuanjournal.com
Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van
Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
opb.org
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
sanjuanjournal.com
Midterm results
Voter turnout for the Aug. 2 midterm elections was low, only 30 percent of registered voters turned in their ballot as of 8 p.m., according to the Elections office report. That number, however, will increase as not all of the ballots had been counted. Locally, the Lopez Island School District...
thenorthernlight.com
City’s planning power outage on August 8 and 9
The city of Blaine’s Public Works Department scheduled two overnight power outages from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the nights of Monday, August 8 and Tuesday, August 9. Many Blaine residents will be impacted for one night that is determined by their location within the city. Semiahmoo is not affected.
cascadiadaily.com
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
sanjuanjournal.com
Unsafe levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison detected in Orcas Island shellfish
The Washington State Department of Health is urging people to avoid eating oysters and clams harvested from Buck Bay on Orcas Island in San Juan County on July 26-27, following the detection of high levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poison in the shellfish. The shellfish were sold directly to consumers from Buck Bay Shellfish Farm retail market and restaurant on the island.
This is how much you need to make to afford rent in Washington and Bellingham
You’ll need to work 72 hours a week to afford living in Washington if you make minimum wage.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
whatcom-news.com
whatcom-news.com
Updated 2022 Primary Election results (August 3)
Initial results of Whatcom County and Washington State political races and propositions reported just after 4:30pm, August 3rd, by the Washington State Secretary of State and Whatcom County Election Division are as follows. Top 2 vote-getters in each race will advance to the General Election in November. Election results will be certified on August 16th.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
sanjuanjournal.com
Kendall (Ken) Haskins | Passages
Kendall (Ken) Haskins passed away peacefully on July 11, 2022, at Lighthouse Memory Care in Anacortes, Washington. He was 78. Ken grew up in Windsor, California where he attended Santa Rosa High School and Junior College. He earned a Soil Science degree from Cal Poly Tec in San Luis Obisbo. Ken joined the Peace Corps in 1967 and spent 2 years in India where he acquired a lifelong appreciation of foreign languages, people, and cultures.
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun
The crew twice called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after being reportedly being threatened by the man.
