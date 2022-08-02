ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van

Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
An interview with Carol Breeden

Carol Breeden has never been afraid of adventure or hard work; these were the first things I learned when I sat down to interview Carol on July 8th, 2022. Carol was born and raised in Forsyth, Montana, a town one hundred miles east of Billings, Montana. She was raised on her parent’s ranch with her two brothers. Carol spent every summer working hard on her family’s ranch driving tractors, though she often reminisced throughout our conversation that she worked harder at getting distracted from her chores by going to the movies or getting ice cream with her brothers.
Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital

JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal

Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
