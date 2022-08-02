Read on www.sanjuanjournal.com
Introducing the San Juan County Luci B Community Wellness Van
Submitted by San Juan County Health and Community Services. The Health & Community Services Department is getting a community wellness van that will allow us to take our public health services to our San Juan County community members where they live, work, and play! The Luci B Community Wellness Van will be used for immunization clinics, reproductive health counseling clinics, home‐ and community‐visiting services, public health community outreach and education work, wellness and screening events, health and nutrition education events, public health emergency response efforts, dental clinics, and much, much more!
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
An interview with Carol Breeden
Carol Breeden has never been afraid of adventure or hard work; these were the first things I learned when I sat down to interview Carol on July 8th, 2022. Carol was born and raised in Forsyth, Montana, a town one hundred miles east of Billings, Montana. She was raised on her parent’s ranch with her two brothers. Carol spent every summer working hard on her family’s ranch driving tractors, though she often reminisced throughout our conversation that she worked harder at getting distracted from her chores by going to the movies or getting ice cream with her brothers.
Man suspected in Whatcom County controlled substance homicide from 2021
The man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 11 drug-related crimes, including controlled substance homicide.
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
Highway 112 crash sends two to hospital
JOYCE – Two people were hurt in a two-car collision west of Port Angeles. It happened late yesterday afternoon on Highway 112 near Oxenford Road. According to the State Patrol, 64-year-old Kathleen Craven of Port Angeles was driving her Subaru south on Oxenford Road and tried to make a left turn onto the highway. That’s when a Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by 63-year-old Richard Fisher of Port Angeles slammed into the Subaru.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal
Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
Heat will bake Whatcom again. Here’s what to know
Fair skies return, but wildfires could mean hazy sunsets.
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Did you feel this small earthquake that struck near Bellingham in the San Juan Islands?
The quake reportedly struck shortly before noon on Sunday.
Two years ago a Nooksack dam was destroyed. Now, where are the salmon?
The Middle Fork Nooksack dam blocked fish on their way to spawn.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Aug. 3, 2022
FERNDALE — After two years, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce continues its legacy events with a renewed vision of moving the Street Festival onto the Riverwalk in Ferndale.
