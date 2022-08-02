Kinney Drugs Completes Installation of Medication Collection Kiosks in ALL 75 NY Locations

Read on mylittlefalls.com
Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday
Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
Erie Canalway Photo Contest – Call for Entries
Erie Canal, Pittsford by Christopher Cove, 1st Place Winner 2021. WATERFORD- Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 17th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Entries must be postmarked by August 26, 2022. Winning photos will be featured in the 2023 Erie Canalway calendar.
