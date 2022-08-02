Overnight Fire in Chelsea Sends Firefighter to Hospital; Around 30 Displaced

Read on www.nbcboston.com
Crews battle heat, smoky fire in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters battled both the flames and the heat of the day as they responded to a fire inside a Wakefield, Massachusetts home. Nearly 10 local companies responded to the four-alarm fire late Friday morning on Eastern Avenue to provide relief to fire crews. Fire officials say...
Fire crews battle heat and large fire at Chelsea apartment
CHELSEA, Mass. — Several residents are without a home Thursday morning after crews battled a large blaze overnight at a Chelsea triple-decker home. Firefighters responded to a 12-unit apartment building at 5 John Street just before 1 a.m. where they found heavy flames. Multiple alarms were pulled and mutual aid was also called in, officials said.
Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields
A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Topsfield fire chief said the incident showed the extreme fire danger as parts of the region experience severe drought. Wednesday's...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Woman extricated from wrecked vehicle, flown to hospital with critical injuries after Wayland crash
WAYLAND, Mass. — A woman was extricated from her vehicle and flown to the hospital following a crash in Wayland late Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 30 near Willow Brook Drive found a wrecked vehicle that had toppled a utility a pole, according to the Wayland Fire Department.
Police investigate crash involving scooter in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash involving a scooter at the intersection of Beech Street and Broadway in Revere. No other information is immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
24-year-old Massachusetts man dead, two others injured, in three-vehicle crash on Route 95
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 7:44 p.m. Troopers from the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 95 southbound, near Exit 17, in Sharon that resulted in the death one of the drivers.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
Police: Man found dead in sand on Boston beach was not victim of foul play
BOSTON — A man who was found dead on a beach in Boston on Wednesday was not the victim of foul play, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at Carson Beach near H Street just after 3:30 p.m. found a 51-year-old man dead in the sand about 25 feet from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Two people kick down door to aid escape from Dorchester fire
BOSTON — The Boston Fire Department credited two people with helping a third person escape a fire in Dorchester. The fire broke out at 204 Norfolk St. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters battled heavy flames inside the three-family home, which sustained about $200,000 in damages. The department said two people kicked...
Pedestrian Badly Hurt During Overnight Crash in Boston
A pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital overnight with life-threatening injuries after a crash near the Roxbury and Jamaica Plain line in Boston, according to police. The call for the pedestrian crash came in just before 10 p.m., according to Boston police. It happened by the intersection of Seaver Street and Walnut Ave.
David Lopilato identified as North Reading driver who died after Mustang crashed into house
A 63-year-old North Reading man died Monday after police said his Ford Mustang crashed into a house. Police identified the driver and owner of the car as David Lopilato. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, police said. North Reading police and fire...
Man Wanted for Armed Robbery in Watertown Caught in New Hampshire
A man who held up a store in Watertown with a weapon was arrested by authorities in New Hampshire after a chase and a hostage situation. On July 29 at 9:23 p.m., a clerk at Hardy’s Spa on Belmont Street called police after a man robbed the store with what appeared to be a handgun, said Watertown Police Lt. James O’Connor.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH; 19-Year-Old Arrested
A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man at a Nashua business on Friday, officials announced. Alexander Wheeler, 19, of Nashua, is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly recklessly causing the death of 53-year-old Lee Knoetig "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to a press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
