'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
MedicalXpress
Daily cannabis users less likely to view heavy cigarette smoking as dangerous
A growing number of Americans are using cannabis as it becomes legalized for recreational adult use in a rapidly increasing number of U.S. states. Questions abound about what impact legalization will have on adult and youth health. In a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, findings...
MedicalXpress
B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore have uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings could help people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, an umbrella term for...
MedicalXpress
Protein that may predict future diabetes risk and death from cancer identified
New research, published in Diabetologia, suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood...
MedicalXpress
Diagnoses of developmental, behavioral, and mental health problems more likely for children with rare genetic disorders
A major study of children with intellectual disabilities has highlighted the additional challenges that they often face, including a much-increased likelihood of being diagnosed as autistic, as well as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other mental health difficulties. With the advent of rapid whole genome sequencing, children presenting with...
Going once, going twice... Pakistan lions up for auction
A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that won't stop growing. "I will try to buy two to three lions for sure," he told AFP, adding the auction was a good way to diversify the gene pool for private collectors who already owned a big cat.
PETS・
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging
A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
MedicalXpress
After breakups, people feel less in-control—but only at first
A new analysis of people who underwent different types of relationship loss found that these experiences were linked with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control following the loss. Eva Asselmann of the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Germany, present these findings in PLOS ONE on August 3, 2022.
MedicalXpress
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
MedicalXpress
Mobile app to help those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption
A new smartphone app, which has been made available to the public today, has been found to be successful in helping U.K. veterans to reduce alcohol consumption. The 28-day brief alcohol intervention app was tested with more than 120 U.K. veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust.
MedicalXpress
Scientists engineer probiotic to prevent infection of large intestine
Scientists from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) have created a probiotic to restore bile salt metabolism, found in the gastrointestinal tract, to counter the onset and effects of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). CDI is the infection of the large intestine or colon...
MedicalXpress
COVID: Antiviral drugs are a vital weapon, but misusing them could backfire
The "living with COVID" strategy being pursued by many countries relies heavily on two key pillars. First, that vaccines continue to protect most people from severe disease. And second, that where they don't, people will receive antiviral treatments. But are the antivirals currently available sufficiently effective, accessible and durable?. Research...
MedicalXpress
Newly developed technology restores cell, organ function in pigs after death
Within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients begins to destroy a body's cells and organs. But a team of Yale scientists has found that massive and permanent cellular failure doesn't have to happen so quickly. Using...
MedicalXpress
Need to show proof of vaccination? How to store a COVID-19 vaccine card on your smartphone
As new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge throughout the U.S., a renewed push is being made to get more Americans vaccinated. As of July 27, about 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated for COVID, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Last year, with the COVID...
MedicalXpress
Migraine with aura identified as independent risk factor for A-fib
Patients with migraine with aura (MwA) have significantly higher artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiogram (AI-ECG) atrial fibrillation (AF) prediction model output, according to a study published online June 8 in Headache. Chia-Chun Chiang, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues compared AI-ECG AF prediction model output in adult patients...
MedicalXpress
Youth assigned female at birth no more likely to present as trans
The sex-assigned-at-birth ratio of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents does not favor adolescents who were assigned female sex at birth (AFAB) versus those who were assigned male sex at birth (AMAB), according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Pediatrics. Noting that some pediatric gender clinics have reported an...
MedicalXpress
New Zealand's plan to eliminate HIV transmission ignores deepening inequities in health outcomes for Māori women
The New Zealand government plans to spend NZ$18 million on becoming the first country to eliminate transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) within a decade. In a draft action plan launched last week, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall set out key measures to increase prevention and testing, improve access to treatment and address stigma.
MedicalXpress
Young people ask for help only once
Psychiatrists are concerned young people in Aotearoa New Zealand are missing out on specialist mental health care with potentially life-long repercussions, according to new research from the Universities of Otago and Auckland. While mental health issues were already worsening among young people, COVID-19 has increased demand, not only for mild...
