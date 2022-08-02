ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
The Independent

Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin

Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conjoined Twins#Craniopagus Twins#Rio De Janeiro#Iecpn
MedicalXpress

Protein that may predict future diabetes risk and death from cancer identified

New research, published in Diabetologia, suggests that people with elevated levels of the protein prostasin (mainly found in epithelial cells which line the surfaces and organs of the body) may be at higher risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the findings also indicate that individuals with elevated levels of both blood...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Diagnoses of developmental, behavioral, and mental health problems more likely for children with rare genetic disorders

A major study of children with intellectual disabilities has highlighted the additional challenges that they often face, including a much-increased likelihood of being diagnosed as autistic, as well as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other mental health difficulties. With the advent of rapid whole genome sequencing, children presenting with...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

Going once, going twice... Pakistan lions up for auction

A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that won't stop growing. "I will try to buy two to three lions for sure," he told AFP, adding the auction was a good way to diversify the gene pool for private collectors who already owned a big cat.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
Brazil
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 infection in crucial brain regions may lead to accelerated brain aging

A new study by Houston Methodist researchers reviews the emerging insights and evidence that suggest COVID-19 infections may have both short- and long-term neurological effects. Major findings include that COVID-19 infections may predispose individuals to developing irreversible neurological conditions, may increase the likelihood of strokes and may increase the chance of developing persistent brain lesions that can lead to brain bleeding.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

After breakups, people feel less in-control—but only at first

A new analysis of people who underwent different types of relationship loss found that these experiences were linked with different patterns of short- and long-term sense of control following the loss. Eva Asselmann of the HMU Health and Medical University in Potsdam, Germany, and Jule Specht of Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Germany, present these findings in PLOS ONE on August 3, 2022.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Mobile app to help those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption

A new smartphone app, which has been made available to the public today, has been found to be successful in helping U.K. veterans to reduce alcohol consumption. The 28-day brief alcohol intervention app was tested with more than 120 U.K. veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists engineer probiotic to prevent infection of large intestine

Scientists from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) have created a probiotic to restore bile salt metabolism, found in the gastrointestinal tract, to counter the onset and effects of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). CDI is the infection of the large intestine or colon...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

COVID: Antiviral drugs are a vital weapon, but misusing them could backfire

The "living with COVID" strategy being pursued by many countries relies heavily on two key pillars. First, that vaccines continue to protect most people from severe disease. And second, that where they don't, people will receive antiviral treatments. But are the antivirals currently available sufficiently effective, accessible and durable?. Research...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Migraine with aura identified as independent risk factor for A-fib

Patients with migraine with aura (MwA) have significantly higher artificial intelligence-enabled electrocardiogram (AI-ECG) atrial fibrillation (AF) prediction model output, according to a study published online June 8 in Headache. Chia-Chun Chiang, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues compared AI-ECG AF prediction model output in adult patients...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Youth assigned female at birth no more likely to present as trans

The sex-assigned-at-birth ratio of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents does not favor adolescents who were assigned female sex at birth (AFAB) versus those who were assigned male sex at birth (AMAB), according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Pediatrics. Noting that some pediatric gender clinics have reported an...
PALO ALTO, CA
MedicalXpress

New Zealand's plan to eliminate HIV transmission ignores deepening inequities in health outcomes for Māori women

The New Zealand government plans to spend NZ$18 million on becoming the first country to eliminate transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) within a decade. In a draft action plan launched last week, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall set out key measures to increase prevention and testing, improve access to treatment and address stigma.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Young people ask for help only once

Psychiatrists are concerned young people in Aotearoa New Zealand are missing out on specialist mental health care with potentially life-long repercussions, according to new research from the Universities of Otago and Auckland. While mental health issues were already worsening among young people, COVID-19 has increased demand, not only for mild...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy