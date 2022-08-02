ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

3 Republicans who voted for impeachment face Trump-backed challengers Tuesday

By Allan Smith
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Comments / 103

Bob
3d ago

Hope they all lose and have gotten over having their feelings hurt! Because, we ALL are paying the price, literally, with inflation and gas prices with the election of THE DUMOCRATS!

Sean Timm
3d ago

What a terribly written article. In the future, please give us the "who, what, when, where, and why", leaving the opinions of the writer at home. It was only deadly because an unarmed veteran was shot to death by capital police. Also, they are Donald Trump's allegations rather than lies. We are smart enough to make up our own conclusions, we don't need or want anyone to do that for us.

Noah Ellis
3d ago

With their numbers not looking good in the polls, these RINOs and others just like them, such as Liz Cheney, are going to have to dust off their resume's or are considering retirement. I just wish that term limits would be considered by the new Congress so that these career politicians will be removed after serving so many terms and not when they are ready to retire.

Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
