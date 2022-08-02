ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35-Year-Old Mario Galvan Charged For Causing A Crash in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

 3 days ago

A man faces manslaughter charges after police say he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. 

Mesa Police identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Galvan [..]

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

