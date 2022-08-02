Jury selection begins for trial of suspect accused in 1986 Chisholm murder

HIBBING — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a suspect accused in the 1986 murder of a 38-year old Nancy Daugherty at her home in Chisholm.

In April, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 54, with two counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Sixth District Judge Robert C. Friday, in a discussion with attorneys prior to the start of jury selection in the courtroom on Monday, pointed out all of the attorneys involved in the case have previous experience with jury selection, adding that the process of determining a fair and impartial juror is the same in a first-degree murder trial.

Friday also took up a request from the defense to call in additional jurors to prevent any delays and said he had no objection to calling in additional jurors, adding that he could call the next pool of jurors in on a day’s notice.

A field of 54 prospective jurors and four alternates were randomly selected for jury duty.

Prospective jurors appeared before the court one at a time on Monday, and were sworn in before being posed a series of questions by the defense followed by questions by the prosecution.

Carbo Jr. was arrested on July 29, 2020, and charged with murdering Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986 after DNA evidence genealogy databases allegedly helped identify him as the man allegedly responsible for the long unsolved crime. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, the defendant, Carbo Jr., is facing life in prison.

Jury selection is anticipated to continue through the end of this week.