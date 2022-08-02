AAVE Faces 114% Pump and Record-Breaking On-Chain Activity, Here's Why

Read on u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Unseen Price Performance
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Says Bitcoin Is His Own Largest Position
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Cardano (ADA) Receives Long-term Bullish Feature as 70.6% of Market Cap Is Staked
CoinRank, an informational and statistical portal dedicated to cryptocurrencies, has prepared a ranking of the top 15 coins in staking by market capitalization. Cardano, the subject of this news, closes the top three. The Input Output project led by Charles Hoskinson has ADA tokens worth 70.6% of its market capitalization locked in staking, which amounts to $12.3 billion.
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become "Government Money," XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Here's How SHIB Army Could Burn 1.3 Billion Per Day: Shib Burner
Elon Musk Says He Is "Mainly" Supporting Dogecoin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed his support for Dogecoin during his recent appearance on the "Full Send" podcast. "I'm mainly supporting Doge, frankly," the centibillionaire said in response to a question about cryptocurrencies. The world's richest person has reiterated that he supports Dogecoin because it has "meme and dogs." Even...
Ethereum Among Market Leaders with 6% Growth, Bitcoin to Bring Surprises Next Week: Crypto Market Review, August 5
Here's Why Michael Saylor's Resignation as CEO Is Bullish for Crypto
Cross Staking Launches Newbie-Friendly Staking of PoW Cryptos, Here's How
You Can Now Trade Like a Pro with Gate.io Copy Trading
Crypto investing during times of high market volatility can be very rewarding but also comes with elevated risks. However, contrasted with the buy-and-hold strategy, the potential for short-term gains can be much higher. Although copy trading does not guarantee profits, and nobody can 100% predict the markets, some traders use advanced strategies to take advantage of the market swings and will sometimes share them for others to copy.
XT.com Lists Fanverse (FT) With USDT Trading Pair
XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is excited to announce it will soon list Fanverse (FT) token with USDT trading pair on its platform. The listing of FT is scheduled to occur on August 4th, 2022, at 09:00 (UTC) on the exchange’s Main Zone (Web3).
Biggest Crypto Wallets Hacked, Solana Losing Millions, Industry in Danger: Crypto Market Review, August 3
Amazon Proved to Be SHIB "Solid Daily Burner": SHIB Burn Portal
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 5
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
