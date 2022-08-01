Philadelphia Phillies Vs Atlanta Braves: Betting Odds and Matchup Stats – August 2, 2022

www.playpennsylvania.com
thecomeback.com
Noah Syndergaard has hilarious reaction to getting traded to Phillies
Noah Syndergaard has been dealt back to the NL East, this time he will be playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, getting traded just before the MLB trade deadline Tuesday. The right-handed ace — who played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 before getting traded — is expected to play a huge role in rotation for the Phillies as they look to stay in the National League Wild Card mix, currently holding onto the third and final spot. In the meantime, Syndergaard issued an apology to his team’s famous mascot.
Yardbarker
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season. They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place. In addition,...
RUMOR: Phillies’ focus ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be looking to shore up their outfield ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, particularly their defense in center field, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Phillies also reportedly on have Ramon Laureano on their wish list to address that need, though as Heyman pointed out in […] The post RUMOR: Phillies’ focus ahead of MLB Trade Deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta Braves send Will Smith to Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi
A pair of World Series contenders swapped arms on Monday night as the Houston Astros sent starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi
Yardbarker
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson from the Braves in exchange for RHP Raisel Iglesias." The move gives the Braves a legitimate addition to their bullpen as Iglesias has 16 saves on the season for the Angels. Right now, the Braves are making...
MLB odds: Phillies vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022
Two teams in the thick of the NL playoff race will meet face-to-face on the diamond as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves down in the deep south. Kick up your feet and relax by joining us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Braves prediction and pick will be made.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites
They may be overlooked when considering the World Series favorites, but the Atlanta Braves are still a strong contender. Atlanta currently has a record of 62-41 and sits 3.5 games back in the NL East. Even if they are unable to catch the Mets for first place they are in a prime position to secure […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Atlanta Braves World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Braves have reportedly traded Will Smith to the Astros
The team hasn’t confirmed the trade, so we are waiting on the official word. I really like this move for Atlanta, though; Odorizzi has dealt with some injuries, but he has put up some solid numbers working with Justin Verlander in Houston. In 2022, Odorizzi has a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings with a 1.15 WHIP. Since returning from injury, Odorizzi has been a solid backend starter — something I expect him to be for the Braves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Short-handed Phillies Take on Braves in Atlanta
The Philadelphia Phillies will be short Kyle Gibson and Jean Segura as the prepare to take on the Braves in Atlanta.
Grading the Noah Syndergaard Phillies-Angels blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
Noah Syndergaard was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Syndergaard, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2022 season, spent the first six years of his career in the NL East with the New York Mets. So he’s used to pitching in the division.
Phillies Sign Three More MLB Draft Selections
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed three more of their 2022 MLB Draft selections.
Phillies Phocus: 'Twas the Night Before the Trade Deadline
The latest edition of our newsletter Phillies Phocus is here!
